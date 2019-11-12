Veritas Farms Launches Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Topical Products in Bi-Mart

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM), a vertically-integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp extracts with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that its ingestible, topical and pet products will be featured in Bi-Mart stores throughout the states of Washington and Oregon.



Veritas Farms™ full spectrum hemp oil products featured in Bi-Mart stores include: 250mg and 500mg tinctures in unflavored, peppermint and watermelon flavors, 400mg cooling menthol and lavender eucalyptus scented salves, 30 count of 10mg capsules, 500mg minted lavender lotion, 600mg Sport Cream and 200mg pet tinctures in tuna and bacon flavors.

Mike Krouskos, Vice President of Channel Development, commented, “We’re excited to have Veritas Farms’ line of products featured in Bi-Mart. Their outstanding reputation as a trusted retailer in the Pacific Northwest combined with their dedication to the full spectrum hemp oil category makes them an excellent retail partner for Veritas Farms. Bi-Mart’s launch of Veritas Farms™ topical, ingestible and pet products into its 74 stores exemplifies our continued successful growth efforts in chain retail distribution.”

For additional information regarding Veritas Farms, Inc. and to purchase product online, visit www.theveritasfarms.com.

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company’s mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

Veritas Farms, Inc. - Investor Contact

888-549-7888

ir@theveritasfarms.com



