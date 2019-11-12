CBD Unlimited Cleared to Distribute CBD Products in Puerto Rico and South Africa

/EIN News/ -- CAVE CREEK, AZ, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CBD Unlimited, Inc. (OTC: EDXC), formerly known as Endexx Corporation (EDXC), a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, today announced the Company is cleared to distribute its CBD products in Puerto Rico and South Africa.



In addition to experiencing a continuous increase in demand, both nationally and internationally, the Company has partnered with a licensed market distributer to deliver over the counter CBD products in every pharmacy and every retail store in Puerto Rico. The Company is shipping into both South Africa and Puerto Rico near term with potential for a couple hundred stores immediately available to establish product placement.

“With powerful momentum, we are proud to see such tremendous growth for CBD Unlimited,” commented Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Todd Davis. “As we look to 2020, we forecast demand to continue to increase. We have ramped up our operations tenfold. Because of this, we are confident that we will be able to keep up with the worldwide demand that we are experiencing. We are developing partnerships with some of the largest international retailers while supplying superior products to these new markets. We are continuously innovating our product line as our customers remain at the heart of our business. Overall, we are proud to introduce our exceptional suite of products to the South Africa and Puerto Rico markets as we expand our global reach.”

The Company recently announced it surpassed its nationwide year-end store goal in mass pharmacy and mass retail. As such, the Company continues to expand its national and international footprint as it has experienced over 500% annual growth in store count. The Company expects this growth to continue as it advances into new international markets.

About CBD Unlimited, Inc.

CBD Unlimited. Inc. develops and distributes all-natural products from the cannabis sativa plant (hemp) with less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief. The science behind these products involves half a decade of research and experiments in order to perfect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In order to provide conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the “Gorilla-Tek” platform into its business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an “end of sale” technology integration. Along with that, Gorilla-Tek is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases CBD Unlimited Inc.’s productivity, while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact: For further investor and media information, contact: CBD Unlimited, Inc. Todd Davis Chairman & CEO Todd@cbdunlimited.com 480-595-6900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.