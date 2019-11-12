Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Selects AgEagle’s HempOverview for Managing Statewide Hemp Farming Registration Process

/EIN News/ -- NEODESHA, Kan., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS), an industry leading provider of advanced aerial imagery and data collection and analytics solutions, today announced that the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has chosen AgEagle’s HempOverview software-as-a-solution (SaaS) platform to manage the online application submission and registration process for hemp growers and their farms and hemp fields for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 planting seasons.



Holly Bell, Florida’s Director of Cannabis, stated, “Our Department and Commissioner Nikki Fried are committed to building the nation’s best state hemp program, which includes the regulatory infrastructure to get permits in hand and seeds in the ground. With thousands of growers expected to apply for permits for the 2020 planting season, we look forward to working closely with AgEagle to ensure that our online registration platform is fully operational and ready to begin issuing permits in the coming months.”

Through a dedicated landing page to be accessible through the State’s government website, HempOverview will require each applicant to input data, including personal contact information for its farm operators. In addition to specific data to be collected by the State, HempOverview will also capture field boundaries via a map tool interface whereby applicants can draw their exact field boundaries. The tool is designed to offer growers the ability to quickly and easily plot the field extent in its exact-to-be-planted shape, helping to gather precise measurement of acreage to be planted; then the application will directly record the required GPS coordinates from HempOverview’s mapping interface. This method complies with new state guidelines and will reduce the recordkeeping burden on Florida’s farming community. Following submission, applicants can save and return to their application during a State-approved time window until applications are no longer being accepted for a specific growing season.

Commenting on the State of Florida becoming the first customer of HempOverview, Barrett Mooney, Chief Executive Officer of AgEagle, noted, “To our knowledge, there is no other SaaS solution available on the market today – particularly one that has been developed by an AgTech company with the level of experience and expertise of AgEagle – that provides the multi-faceted level of support and services that HempOverview offers to all stakeholders in the industry. We are very proud that the nation’s third largest agricultural state has chosen to team with us to help accelerate growth of hemp cultivation in Florida – a Florida crop projected to yield hundreds of millions of dollars in hemp sales over the next several years.”

To learn more about AgEagle’s HempOverview solution, please visit https://www.ageagle.com/analytics for more information.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

Founded in 2010 and based in Neodesha, Kansas, AgEagle has earned distinction as one of the industry's leading pioneers of technologically advanced aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions. We are trusted to help the world's growers, consumer packaged goods companies and their supply chain partners, and urban green managers proactively assess and manage the health of commercial crops and green infrastructure, reduce the chemicals in produced foods and products and preserve and protect natural resources. In addition, we are at the leading edge of providing state and territorial departments of agriculture, growers and processors with registration, oversight, compliance/enforcement, and reporting solutions relating to the United States' emerging hemp cultivation industry. For more information, please visit www.ageagle.com .

Contacts:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach

Sean Mansouri

Phone: 949-574-3860

Email: UAVS@gatewayIR.com



