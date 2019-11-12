Monaghan Medical Corporation Wins Prestigious Zenith Award from the American Association of Respiratory Care

Award recognizes MMC’s outstanding respiratory products and services, and commitment to excellence

/EIN News/ -- PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monaghan Medical Corporation (MMC) has received the prestigious American Association of Respiratory Care (AARC) Zenith Award for the fifth consecutive year. The award was presented at the 65th International Respiratory Care Convention and Exhibition in New Orleans, Louisiana.



The Zenith Award is a “people’s choice” award of excellence voted on annually by members of the respiratory care profession. Recipients are selected based on such criteria as outstanding service, quality, accessibility, truth in advertising and support of the respiratory care community.

“Winning the coveted Zenith Award from the AARC is a tremendous honor for which our entire organization is grateful,” said Dominic Coppolo, MBA, RRT, FAARC, Vice President Clinical Strategy and Development at Monaghan Medical. “Receiving this recognition from our industry peers for a fifth straight year validates our team’s commitment to providing our customers with the very best in respiratory care products and support.”

AARC is the leading national and international professional association for respiratory care. With more than 47,000 members worldwide, AARC encourages and promotes professional excellence, advances the science and practice of respiratory care, and serves as an advocate for patients, their families, the public and the profession.

Monaghan Medical Corporation, headquartered in Plattsburgh, New York (USA), is a leader in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of respiratory devices including the AEROCHAMBER® Brand of Valved Holding Chambers, AEROECLIPSE® II Breath Actuated Nebulizer, AEROBIKA® OPEP device, and the newly released VersaPAP® device.

MMC’s products are developed, tested and validated at the Global Aerosol and Research Center of affiliate Trudell Medical International and are supported by more than 500 peer-reviewed and published articles.

To learn more about Monaghan Medical products, visit www.monaghanmed.com.

Contact:

Dominic P. Coppolo, Vice President Clinical Strategy and Development

Monaghan Medical Corporation

800-343-9071

dcoppolo@monaghanmed.com

http://www.monaghanmed.com



