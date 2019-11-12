Analysis on the Top 16 Service Providers in Digital Front Office: CX Design, Sales & Marketing

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Digital Front Office: CX Design, Sales and Marketing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As we move toward the hyper-connected economy, companies are recognizing the need to break down internal silos to align with customer-centricity and bolster business performance.

Customer-centricity should be paramount to the entire organization, and the front office needs to break down its own silos for the design of customer engagement that cuts across the whole customer life cycle. Customer experience design needs to align with marketing and sales execution; companies seek partners that can help with design, strategy, and intelligent operations for executing that vision.

As such, a new market is emerging from the race to become "experience agencies", driven by the need to create digital customer experiences. Social media advertising, understanding customer segments on the web and mobile apps, purpose marketing, personalization, and sales conversion all require speed, efficiency, and more relatable engagement.

Because these expectations and preferences are constantly changing, enterprises are tasked with becoming more nimble and efficient organizations in order to be increasingly competitive. Enterprises are relying on a mixture of in-house and partner talent, but that partner landscape is shifting.

This report analyzes the top 16 service providers in the market for these services today.

