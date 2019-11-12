SFAS Framework Analysis on Europe's Top 5 Armored Vehicle Manufacturers: BAE Systems, GDELS, Rheinmetall, KNDS & Iveco Defense Vehicles (2019-2020)
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe's Top 5 Armored Vehicle Manufacturers (BAE Systems, GDELS, Rheinmetall, KNDS, Iveco Defense Vehicles) - Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Framework Analysis - 2019-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a holistic SFAS framework analysis on each of Europe's Top 5 Armored Vehicle Manufacturers based on an analysis of each company's strategic positioning and its degree of responsiveness to its internal & external environment respectively.
The objective of the analysis is to assess how favorably each company is positioned and how responsive it is to the nature, degree & pace of changes taking place within its internal and external environment respectively. The framework generates an insightful snapshot of the prevailing, holistic strategic equation for each company by identifying, weighing, prioritizing & ranking significant strategic factors present in the internal & external environment through an Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) matrix & External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) matrix respectively.
These strategic factors are then ranked based on the strategic significance & potential degree of impact along-with each respective company's corresponding degree of responsiveness to these factors. The final Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) matrix amalgamates the IFAS & EFAS matrices into a single matrix followed by a reevaluation & second level ranking & responsiveness rating which leads to the generation of an overall score, thus, providing a holistic, overarching strategic view on each market player.
The numeric SFAS scores and the analysis produced by the framework, thus, are highly useful for competitive & comparative analysis from a current as well as emerging perspective with the framework assessing the strategic positioning & the degree of responsiveness of each company towards the present as well as emerging market dynamics, thereby, analyzing the ability to be able to create & capitalize on potential growth opportunities effectively by harnessing & navigating the changing market & technology landscape effectively while leveraging structural & core strengths and negating threats & overcoming challenges simultaneously.
SFAS, as a framework, thus, scores significantly over the traditional SWOT analysis framework, in terms, of its ability to quantify a range of strategic factors based on the nature & potential degree of effect of each strategic factor being analyzed, thereby, making it much more effective for competitive assessment as well as analysis with the creation of a quantitative strategic snapshot on each market player.
The report will be useful for:
- Competitive Assessment, Comparative Analysis & Strategic Planning
- Overall Strategic Equation & Quantified, Numeric SFAS score for each Company based on analysis of Strategic Positioning, Market Dynamics & Responsiveness
- Holistic, Comparative Analysis on & Ranking of the industry OEMs based on SFAS Scores
- Analysis of degree of Congruence between Emerging Market Landscape & Strategy focus across OEMs
- Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment
- Analysis & Assessment of Emerging Market, Technology Trends & Developments
- Analysis of Forces Driving as well as restraining the Industry & their overall Dynamics
- Analysis of Market Evolution with Medium Term Demand Growth Projections & Outlook
Key Topics Covered
Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of Europe's Top 5 Armored Vehicle Manufacturers
- Founded
- Headquartered
- Business Segments
- Employees
- Products, Services Portfolio and Key Competitors
- Market Capitalization
- Key Executives
- Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure
Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Business Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
Section 3: Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) Matrix - For each of Europe's Top 5 OEMs
- Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Strengths
- Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Weaknesses
Section 4: External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) Matrix
- Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Opportunities
- Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Threats
Section 5: Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Matrix - With reprioritization, quantification & ranking of respective strategic factors deriving from IFAS & EFAS matrices
- Quantified Sources of Strengths which could be Leveraged
- Quantified Weaknesses to be Worked Upon
- Opportunities to be Capitalized Upon & their Quantification to Assess Degree of Relevance & Usefulness
- Threats to be Mitigated, Negated & Overcome & their Quantification to Assess Potential Degree of Impact
Section 6: Comparative Ranking of Industry Players - based on SFAS Scores
- BAE Systems plc
- General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS)
- Iveco Defence
- KMW Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS)
- Rheinmetall AG
Section 7: Global Armored Vehicles Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 8: Key Market & Technology Trends - Analysis of Key Trends poised to Shape & Transform the future
Section 9: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 10: Strategic Market Outlook through 2026
- Analysis of Emerging Global Market Scenario for Armored Vehicles
- Global Demand Outlook for Armored Vehicles - Forecasts
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sy2yzf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.