2019 Report on the Top 10 Finance & Accounting (F&A) Service Providers - Assessed & Scored Across Execution, Innovation, and Voice of the Customer Criteria

Top 10 Finance and Accounting (F&A) Service Providers report assessed and scored service provider participants across execution, innovation, and voice of the customer criteria.

The inputs to this process were detailed RFIs conducted with 17 service providers, briefings with service provider leaders of F&A practices within service providers, interviews with reference and non-reference F&A clients, a survey with 350 Global 2000 enterprises, and publicly available information sources. Specific assessment criteria and weighting include, Ability to execute, Ability to innovate and Voice of the customer.

What You'll Know After Reading

How each service provider has been playing its role into digital finance to shape the future of finance and accounting as-a-service

What providers are doing to build capabilities both through building out partner ecosystems and through acquisitions

Why providers are aiming to deliver a holistic finance OneOffice, not just an efficient back office

The 10 critical success factors that will drive the hyperconnected F&A services of the future

Service Providers Discussed

Accenture

Genpact

TCS

IBM

InfosysBPO

Wipro

Capgemini

EXL

WNS

Sutherland

Cognizant

Conduent

NTT Data

DXC Technologies

HCL

Datamatics

Hexaware

