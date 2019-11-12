There were 760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,095 in the last 365 days.

2019 Report on the Top 10 Finance & Accounting (F&A) Service Providers - Assessed & Scored Across Execution, Innovation, and Voice of the Customer Criteria

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Finance & Accounting (F&A) Service Providers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Top 10 Finance and Accounting (F&A) Service Providers report assessed and scored service provider participants across execution, innovation, and voice of the customer criteria.

The inputs to this process were detailed RFIs conducted with 17 service providers, briefings with service provider leaders of F&A practices within service providers, interviews with reference and non-reference F&A clients, a survey with 350 Global 2000 enterprises, and publicly available information sources. Specific assessment criteria and weighting include, Ability to execute, Ability to innovate and Voice of the customer.

What You'll Know After Reading

  • How each service provider has been playing its role into digital finance to shape the future of finance and accounting as-a-service
  • What providers are doing to build capabilities both through building out partner ecosystems and through acquisitions
  • Why providers are aiming to deliver a holistic finance OneOffice, not just an efficient back office
  • The 10 critical success factors that will drive the hyperconnected F&A services of the future

Service Providers Discussed

  • Accenture
  • Genpact
  • TCS
  • IBM
  • InfosysBPO
  • Wipro
  • Capgemini
  • EXL
  • WNS
  • Sutherland
  • Cognizant
  • Conduent
  • NTT Data
  • DXC Technologies
  • HCL
  • Datamatics
  • Hexaware

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

