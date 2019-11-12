DRAGANFLY INC. APPOINTS MILITARY AND UAV/UVS VETERAN PATRICK IMBASCIANI AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”) and the Unmanned Vehicle Systems (“UVS”) space, is pleased to announce the appointment of military and UAV/UVS veteran, Patrick Imbasciani, as the Chief Operating Officer of the Company.



Mr. Imbasciani is a seasoned business professional with over 20 years of experience building enduring relationships in domestic and international technology markets. He served his country as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, was Director of Health and Education Programs for the United Nations Pan American Health Organization Foundation in Washington DC and serves as Senior Director of international Business Development for PrecisionHawk.

“For commercial entities to remain competitive worldwide and for government and public safety to effectively and safely respond to crisis, the use of autonomous systems to collect, process, and analyze data is no longer a nice-to-have, it’s a must have. Draganfly has been building reliable, durable, accurate, and secure solutions for industry and public serving institutions for over 21 years.” said Patrick Imbasciani, “By enhancing our internal operations and working closely with strategic partners and investors, the timing is right for us to scale our North American made products and services internationally. It will be an honor to build upon the great reputation our talented team has created for itself.”

As PrecisionHawk’s Senior Director of International Business Development, Patrick delivered UAS into the day to day business of agriculture, insurance, energy among other industries. He helped expand the company into 10 countries outside of the United States, championed and delivered numerous commercial proof-of-concepts with enterprise partners, and personally led efforts to collect data with drones in Ecuador, the US, and The Bahamas following a deadly earthquake, mass floods, and Hurricanes.

“Patrick has a passion for international development and emerging markets, as well as global rescue and recovery efforts that leverage drones, satellites, and the data they collect.” said Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell “ Draganfly’s engineering bench strength is well known in the industry and with the addition of Patrick to the executive, our operational capabilities are positioned to manage the growth we are experiencing as a company.”

Draganfly announced its listing on the Canadian Securities Commission on November 5th (CSE: DFLY) and its addition of Andy Card, former White House Chief of Staff to its Board of Directors November 7th.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE; DFLY) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge, unmanned vehicle systems and software that revolutionize the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 21 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at: www.draganfly.com . For additional investor info visit www.thecse.com searching DFLY

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

email: arian@businessinstincts.com

Company Contact

Paul Sun, CFO



Phone: 1-800-979-9794

Email: paul.sun@draganfly.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out here in, including but not limited to: the inherent risks involved in the general securities markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements’ best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The CSE has not in any way passed upon the merits of the listing of the common shares of Draganfly and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Listing of the common shares of Draganfly is subject to satisfaction of the listing requirements of the CSE, including customary deliverables in satisfaction of the conditional approval.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.