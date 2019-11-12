LifeVantage Opens for Business in New Zealand

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its continued global expansion, LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN) has formally commenced business in New Zealand.



Select LifeVantage products have been offered in New Zealand on a not-for-resale basis for approximately 18 months as part of the company’s Global Customer Program, helping pave the way for the company to now open for distributor enrollments as well.

“New Zealand has demonstrated steady growth since opening as a customer market,” said Courtland Pearson, LifeVantage Senior Vice President of Global Field Development, Asia Pacific. “We anticipate New Zealand achieving long-term, solid growth with a strong launch right out of the gate.”

New Zealand will initially offer Protandim® Nrf1 Synergizer, Protandim® Nrf2 Synergizer, ProBio probiotic supplement, TrueScience® Skin Care System, and TrueScience® Hair Care System.

A prelaunch event featuring LifeVantage Senior Vice President of Research & Development Dr. Brian Dixon occurred earlier this month in Auckland. A launch meeting was held in Auckland on Nov. 12 and a grand opening celebration for the New Zealand market will be held on April 23, 2020.

“As a health and wellness company, it’s always rewarding to see our products become more accessible throughout the world,” said LifeVantage CEO Darren Jensen, “but there’s an added level of energy and excitement when you open a market in a region of the world that puts such a high premium on health. We’re thrilled to now count the Kiwis among our biohacker community.”

Both New Zealand and Australia are listed among the top 10 health conscious countries in the world and rank among the Top 20 in terms of both overall health and life expectancy .

With the addition of New Zealand, LifeVantage now serves 16 markets globally and four additional markets through its global customer and cross-border e-commerce programs.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN) is a pioneer in Nutrigenomics – a new science dedicated to biohacking the human aging code. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of advanced nutrigenomic dietary supplements and skin and hair care products, including its scientifically-validated Protandim® product line, Omega+ and ProBio dietary supplements, its TrueScience® line of Nrf2-infused skin and hair care products, Petandim™ for Dogs, Axio® Smart Energy Drink mixes, and the PhysIQ™ Smart Weight Management System. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting optimism, satisfaction or disappointment with current prospects, as well as words such as "believe", "hopes", "intends", "estimates", "expects", "projects", "plans", "anticipates", "look forward to", "goal", "may be", and variations thereof, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding our future growth, projected success in certain markets, distributor success, and shareholder value. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, those discussed in greater detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors," and in other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Scott Van Winkle

Managing Director, ICR

(617) 956-6736

scott.vanwinkle@icrinc.com

Media Relations Contact:

Chris Taylor

Director of Communications

(801) 432-9170

chtaylor@lifevantage.com



