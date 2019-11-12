AlumaSafway and McMurray Métis Form Largest Indigenous Scaffolding, Insulation and Coatings Provider in Canada

/EIN News/ -- Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlumaSafway and the Infinity Métis Corp are announcing the AlumaSafway Infinity Joint Venture, a partnership between AlumaSafway and the Infinity Métis Corp supporting the local Indigenous community. This partnership agreement creates the largest Indigenous scaffolding, insulation and coatings provider in Canada.

“I’m extremely pleased with this agreement and the benefits it provides for the members of the Métis Nation of Alberta,” said Bill Loutitt, CEO of the McMurray Métis. “This is a great partnership. We are promoting the training and development of our workers, increasing meaningful job opportunities for our people, and adding tremendous value to the Métis community, contractors and customers. We look forward to a long and successful relationship with AlumaSafway.”

The AlumaSafway Infinity Joint Venture will provide scaffolding and industrial access solutions along with other specialty services such as insulation, fireproofing, coatings and refractory to safely increase productivity on shutdowns, capital projects, and ongoing facility maintenance work in Canada. As a result of the partnership agreement, there will be greater employment opportunities for Indigenous workers in Canada's oil sands industry and many other companies in Canada.

“This partnership is the next important step in our continued support of the Indigenous community and our customers in Canada,” said Dave Witsken, BrandSafway’s Energy and Industrial Division President. “AlumaSafway, together with our customers, are strong supporters of the Inuit, First Nations and Métis communities in Canada.”

AlumaSafway is part of Brand Industrial Services, Inc., known in the marketplace as BrandSafway.

Infinity Métis Corp is the business arm of the McMurray Métis.

About AlumaSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, AlumaSafway provides the broadest range of solutions, with the greatest depth of expertise, to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets throughout Canada. AlumaSafway was created by bringing together the top two access, insulation and coatings companies – Aluma Systems Industrial Services and Safway Services Canada – in 2018. With its rigorous operating processes and extensive service offerings, AlumaSafway supports customers’ maintenance, turnaround and refurbishment needs as well as new construction and expansion plans. AlumaSafway is a part of BrandSafway, a portfolio company of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. For more information, visit www.AlumaSafway.com.

About Infinity Métis Corp

Based in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Infinity Métis Corp is the economic development subsidiary of the McMurray Métis - Métis Nation of Alberta, Local # 1935. Infinity Métis Corp aims to lead the way in securing business opportunities for the McMurray Métis Community, while maintaining the principles of environmental sustainability and the promotion of the Métis culture. For more information, visit www.infinitymetiscorp.com.

About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 330 strategic locations across 30 countries and more than 38,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s BrandSafway is At Work For You™ — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information, visit www.BrandSafway.com.

About McMurray Métis

With a membership of over 500, the McMurray Métis (Local # 1935) was founded in 1987 and governed under the bylaws of the Métis Nation of Alberta by an elected Local Council. The McMurray Métis is accountable to its membership with a mandate to pursue the advancement of the Métis people of Fort McMurray and northeastern Alberta. The Métis are one of the recognized Aboriginal Peoples of Canada under Section 35(2) of the Constitution Act, 1982. The mission of McMurray Métis is to pursue the advancement of the Métis people of Fort McMurray and northeastern Alberta. Achieving this requires the ongoing promotion, pursuit, and defense of the Aboriginal constitutional rights. For more information, visit www.McMurrayMetis.org.

