Reputation.com to Provide Best Practices for Managing Customer Reviews on Multiple Local Platforms at SMX East 2019

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com, provider of the first and only complete cloud-based enterprise reputation and customer experience management platform, today announced its participation at SMX East with a breakout session titled, “Managing Reviews On Multiple Local Platforms.” The session will be held at the event on Thursday, November 14.



Data show that online reviews are now the single most influential factor in consumer purchase decisions. Reviews from strangers are trusted as much as friends and family recommendations, and Google includes reviews as a local ranking factor. In a breakout session moderated by Greg Sterling, contributing editor at Search Engine Land and principal at Sterling Market Intelligence, Adam Dorfman, director of product management at Reputation.com, will:

Provide best practices for collecting and responding to reviews for multiple locations across Google, Facebook and others.

Discuss how to manage each platform's different policies, the best way to approach review generation and how to respond to reviews at scale, while preserving "local authenticity."

WHAT: “Managing Reviews On Multiple Local Platforms.” WHO: Adam Dorfman, Director of Product Management, Reputation.com Greg Sterling, Contributing Editor at Search Engine Land and Principal, Sterling

Market Intelligence WHEN: November 14, 2019 1:30 p.m. ET WHERE: SMX East Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York

About Reputation.com

Reputation.com, provider of the first and only complete cloud-based enterprise reputation and customer experience management platform that spans the entire customer journey – from finding a location on search, to conversion, to operational improvements that deliver a better customer experience.

The Reputation.com market-leading platform manages tens of millions of consumer reviews, surveys and social media interactions across hundreds of thousands of online points of presence for global companies in healthcare, retail, automotive, restaurants and others. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com.

