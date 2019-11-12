Nurix Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a company developing therapies that control disease-causing proteins, today announced that the Company management team will attend the Stifel 2019 Healthcare conference and the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference.



Additional conference details can be found below:

Stifel 2019 Healthcare

Date: November 20, 2019

Time: 2:25 p.m. EST

Location: Lotte Palace, 455 Madison Ave, New York, NY

31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

Date: December 3, 2019

Time: 11:10 a.m. EST

Location: New York, NY

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics develops therapies that control disease-causing proteins. Nurix’s pipeline is focused on developing drugs as treatments for hematologic cancers and immune-mediated diseases including immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer. Nurix was founded by internationally recognized experts in E3 ligase biology and immunology and is funded by leading life science investors Third Rock Ventures and The Column Group. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

Media Contact

Sara Zelkovic

LifeSci Public Relations

Sara@lifescipublicrelations.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.