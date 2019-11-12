There were 760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,094 in the last 365 days.

InsideView Modernizes Data Management and Sales and Marketing Operations at Dreamforce and OpsStars

InsideView Executives Speaking at 5 Key Sessions on Data Management and other Critical Topics

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsideView, the leader in B2B data and intelligence, will have a high-impact presence at Dreamforce and OpsStars next week, November 18–22. InsideView is a platinum sponsor of OpsStars 2019, the largest revenue operations event of the year, and the world’s largest gathering of revenue operations professionals. OpsStars 2019 will be held at The Mint in San Francisco from November 19-21. InsideView will have leadership speaking at both Dreamforce and OpsStars in five different sessions over three days, where they will discuss new, modern approaches to data management, and the increasingly crucial role data plays in sales and marketing operations.

Customers seeking a replacement to data.com should seek out InsideView’s latest product, InsideView Data Integrity, for keeping Salesforce CRM data clean and up-to-date. The new customer data management solution was recently launched to help companies take active control of their data health for a more powerful data management strategy. Visit InsideView at OpsStars 2019 to see a demo of InsideView Data Integrity, discuss data management challenges, and listen to featured speakers.

InsideView Featured Content

Tracy Eiler, Chief Marketing Officer at InsideView will be speaking at two separate sessions during  Dreamforce.

InsideView leadership will also speak during three sessions at OpStars.

For more information on how you can connect with InsideView during the week of Dreamforce, as well as the slides from the above sessions after the conferences, please visit: https://www.insideview.com/dreamforce2019/

About InsideView
InsideView helps businesses drive rapid revenue growth by empowering business leaders to discover new markets, target and engage the right buyers, and manage customer data quality. Our AI-based B2B data and intelligence platform delivers the industry's most relevant and reliable buyer signals and, combined with InsideView’s data expertise and best-in-class customer support, is trusted by the world’s best performing companies. For more information, visit InsideView at www.InsideView.com, twitter, or read the InsideView blog.

