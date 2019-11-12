InsideView Modernizes Data Management and Sales and Marketing Operations at Dreamforce and OpsStars

InsideView Executives Speaking at 5 Key Sessions on Data Management and other Critical Topics

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsideView, the leader in B2B data and intelligence, will have a high-impact presence at Dreamforce and OpsStars next week, November 18–22. InsideView is a platinum sponsor of OpsStars 2019, the largest revenue operations event of the year, and the world’s largest gathering of revenue operations professionals. OpsStars 2019 will be held at The Mint in San Francisco from November 19-21. InsideView will have leadership speaking at both Dreamforce and OpsStars in five different sessions over three days, where they will discuss new, modern approaches to data management, and the increasingly crucial role data plays in sales and marketing operations.



Customers seeking a replacement to data.com should seek out InsideView’s latest product, InsideView Data Integrity, for keeping Salesforce CRM data clean and up-to-date. The new customer data management solution was recently launched to help companies take active control of their data health for a more powerful data management strategy. Visit InsideView at OpsStars 2019 to see a demo of InsideView Data Integrity, discuss data management challenges, and listen to featured speakers.

InsideView Featured Content

Tracy Eiler, Chief Marketing Officer at InsideView will be speaking at two separate sessions during Dreamforce.

“Salesforce For B2B Marketing: How Trailblazers Transform Customer Engagement”: Tracy will join the Salesforce Pardot team for a Dreamforce Super Session. Tuesday, November 19, at 3:00 p.m.

“3 Secrets to Aligning Sales & Marketing”: Tracy will will lead a Dreamforce breakout session on sales and marketing alignment along with InsideView VP of Sales, Damien Swendsen and SDR manager Kelsey Carricato to learn how alignment of culture and processes can work together to support the customer journey. Wednesday, November 20 at 12:00 p.m.

InsideView leadership will also speak during three sessions at OpStars.

“3 Trends Shaping the Future of Revenue Marketing”: Tracy Eiler will represent the voice of the CMO in a Dreamforce Keynote along with Nate Skinner, VP of product marketing at Salesforce, and Sean Whiteley, president of Qualified. Tuesday, November 19 at 12:30 p.m.

“5 Secrets to Transform Your Data from a Liability to an Asset”: Director of product Adam Perry will moderate a discussion on customer data management best practices along with Forrester Research VP and principal analyst Lori Wizdo, and Cari Baldwin, partner at the Unreal Digital Group. November 19 at 2:40 p.m.

“Dials, touches, appointments..oh my!: SDR Productivity and Measurements”: Kelsey Carricato will discuss her success strategies in managing SDRs in along with Jeremey Donovan, SVP of Sales Strategy at SalesLoft, and Becc Holland, Head of Sales Development at Chorus.ai. Thursday, November 21 at 11:50 a.m.

For more information on how you can connect with InsideView during the week of Dreamforce, as well as the slides from the above sessions after the conferences, please visit: https://www.insideview.com/dreamforce2019/

About InsideView

InsideView helps businesses drive rapid revenue growth by empowering business leaders to discover new markets, target and engage the right buyers, and manage customer data quality. Our AI-based B2B data and intelligence platform delivers the industry's most relevant and reliable buyer signals and, combined with InsideView’s data expertise and best-in-class customer support, is trusted by the world’s best performing companies. For more information, visit InsideView at www.InsideView.com, twitter, or read the InsideView blog.

Media Contact: Kim Abreu AquaLab PR for InsideView 415-260-6084 kim@aqualabpr.com



