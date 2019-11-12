MJardin Group Inc. Announces Partnership with Robes Inc. to Cultivate and Distribute Robes Cannabis and BLLRDR Brands

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and DENVER, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJardin Group, Inc. (“MJardin” or “the Company”) (CSE: MJAR) (OTCQX: MJARF), a leader in premium cannabis production, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a partnership with Robes Inc. (“Robes”), a luxury cannabis brand house focused on bringing exotic and rare strains to Canadian consumers. Under the partnership agreement, MJardin will cultivate specific unique strains as selected by Robes, for the Canadian market.



Robes Inc. is a privately held company founded by its CEO, Max Zavet and President, Lorne Greenberg. Robes owns brands such as BLLRDR and Robes Cannabis, and has an extensive catalogue of market-leading cannabis genetics including the Afghani Bullrider. BLLRDR is a cannabis brand collaboration between Noah Shebib (“40”), an award-winning Canadian record producer, and Jeff Tek, legendary cultivation innovator and grower of the popular Afghani Bullrider strain.

As part of the agreement, Robes will make a cash investment into MJardin in which the Company will dedicate a portion of its cultivation canopy space to grow Robes’ exclusive strains.

“Finding a partner with proven success and commitment to indoor cannabis production is paramount for us and essential to the overall foundation of our organization," said Max Zavet , CEO of Robes. "We are excited to launch our roster of highly respected brands that have relevance in the market with a cultivation partner such as MJardin.”



“Strategic alliances with a brand like Robes is consistent with our business plan of being a leader in commercial-scale production of premium cannabis and is validation of the expertise and track record of MJardin,” said Pat Witcher, Chief Operations Officer of MJardin. “We are committed to quality and being the experts in the indoor cultivation market, and this agreement with such a discerning and luxury brand such as Robes highlights our capabilities.”

About MJardin Group

MJardin Group is a cannabis management platform with extensive experience in cultivation, processing, distribution, and retail. For over ten years, MJardin Group has refined cultivation methodologies, developed state of the art facilities, and implemented vertical integration for and on behalf of license owners. MJardin is based in Denver, Colorado and Toronto, Canada. For more information, please visit www.mjardin.com .

About Robes Inc.

Robes Inc. is a privately held company founded by CEO, Max Zavet and President, Lorne Greenberg that owns brands such as BLLRDR and Robes Cannabis and has an extensive catalogue of market-leading cannabis genetics including the Afghani Bullrider. BLLRDR is a cannabis brand collaboration with Noah Shebib (OVO 40), and legendary grower and breeder of the Afghani Bullrider, Jeff Tek. For more information, please visit www.robescannabis.com .

The CSE has not in any way passed upon the merits of and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about, among other things, future developments and the business and operations of MJardin, our production capacity, our production results, trading of MJardin’s shares on the OTCQX Best Market, the closing of the Transaction, the receipt of any pending regulatory approvals or licenses, the growth of our global footprint and our intentions to leverage our scale for continued organic growth and to pursue strategic investments are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: our ability to identify and pursue growth, financing and other strategic objectives, and the regulatory and economic environments in the jurisdictions we operate or intend to operate or invest in. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that the proposed acquisition will occur and that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. MJardin assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

INVESTOR CONTACT: Ali Mahdavi Pat Witcher Capital Markets & Investor Relations Chief Operations Officer 416-962-3300 720-613-4019 Ali.mahdavi@MJardin.com Pat.Witcher@Mjardin.com Media Contact (Robes) Tara Anderson Account Manager 416-364-0404 tara@haloandco.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.