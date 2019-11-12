Project Canary Hires Vice President of Operations and IT to Facilitate Growth

Eric Saabye joins Project Canary as Vice President of Operations and Information Technology to support the company’s growth initiatives

Responsible for operation and advancement of the company’s Environmental Data Platform

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project Canary today announced that Eric Saabye has joined the company as Vice President of Operations and Information Technology to facilitate the company’s growth initiatives. Eric brings more than 14 years of experience in the energy sector with Whiting Petroleum Corporation and more than 20 years of total experience in information technology and engineering.

In his new role, Eric is a key member of the leadership team and responsible for the deployment and maintenance of the company’s field sensor network as well as development and advancement of the Project Canary Environmental Data Platform. He will be instrumental in ensuring reliable and continuous operation of Project Canary’s independent and robust methane monitoring solution as demand from oil and gas producers and midstream companies grows.

While at Whiting Petroleum Corporation, Eric served most recently as Senior Manager - Scada and Field Analytics. In this role, he led that company’s Digital Oilfield Transformation initiatives. His responsibilities included recruiting, hiring and training technical professionals to support rapid development cycle using traditional and open source tools for delivered process improvements in hours or days versus weeks or months. Eric also served Whiting as Director of Information Technology and Infrastructure Manager.

Prior to that, Eric excelled in information technology and engineering roles with county governments and semiconductor manufacturing.

Key to Eric’s success has been his ability to establish and maintain strong partnerships with Corporate and Field IT teams, Facility Engineering, Field I&E and Operations teams across multiple reporting structures.

Chris Romer, President and Co-Founder, said, “Eric’s experience in the upstream oil and gas sector, information technology background and experience in digital oilfield transformation will serve our growing customer base well. Our flock of reliable, rugged and affordable Project Canary sensors is growing, and Eric is the right person to ensure we deliver on our promise of continuous, independent environmental data. Importantly, his expertise in predictive analytics and digital oilfield transformation will help us take our solutions to the next level.”

Eric studied at Colorado State University and currently resides in the Denver metropolitan area.

“I am excited to join the Project Canary team and help the company scale quickly, as demand rises for its innovative solutions. Investors, shareholders and other stakeholders are pressuring the oil and gas industry to reduce waste and emissions, and the Project Canary solution offers them a simple and affordable tool set to help them both achieve and demonstrate improved operating processes.”

About Project Canary

Project Canary, based in Denver, Colorado, is a mission-driven B-Corporation accountable to a double bottom line of profit and the social good. We believe it is possible to create a financially successful, self-sustaining business that “does well and does good.” Our goal is to mitigate climate change by helping the oil and gas industry operate on a cleaner, more efficient, more sustainable basis. Our proven technology monitors emissions of methane and VOC on a near-real-time basis, enabling energy producers to rapidly and effectively identify and remediate fugitive emissions. The Project Canary solution is continuous, rugged, simple and affordable.

Contact

Chris Romer

President and Co-Founder



Phone: 303-807-4595

Email: chris.romer@projectcanary.com

Website: www.projectcanary.com



