Zogenix to Present at Two Investor Conferences in November

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global pharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies, today announced that Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., President and CEO, and Michael P. Smith, Executive Vice President, CFO, Treasurer and Secretary, will participate in two investor conferences in November: Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Idea Forum Neuro/Immunology Day and Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference.

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Idea Forum Neuro/Immunology Day Date: Monday, November 18, 2019 Location: St. Regis Hotel, New York Participant: Michael P. Smith, CFO Time: 2:30 PM Eastern Time Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2019 Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York Participant: Stephen J. Farr, President and CEO, and Michael P. Smith, CFO Time: 4:45 PM Eastern Time Webcast: The presentation will be webcast live and archived for 90 days on Zogenix's Investor Relations website at https://zogenixinc.gcs-web.com

About Zogenix

Zogenix is a global pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing transformative therapies to improve the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. The company has two late-stage development programs underway: FINTEPLA® (ZX008, fenfluramine) for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndromes, two rare and often-catastrophic childhood-onset epilepsies, and MT1621, a novel substrate enhancement therapy for the treatment of a rare genetic disorder called TK2 deficiency. Zogenix recently resubmitted its New Drug Application for FINTEPLA for Dravet syndrome to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration; its application for FINTEPLA for Dravet syndrome is under review by the European Medicines Agency. Zogenix expects top-line data from its Phase 3 study of FINTEPLA in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in the first quarter of 2020. FINTEPLA is also in development in Japan.

