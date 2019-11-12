Catalyst Biosciences to Present at the Stifel Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO), today announced that Nassim Usman, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Catalyst Biosciences, will present a corporate overview at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference at 9:10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in New York.



To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit http://wsw.com/webcast/stifel18/cbio .

An archived webcast of the presentation will be available for 90 days on the Events and Presentations section on the Company’s website.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders. Our engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the significant limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing. Our lead asset, MarzAA, has completed Phase 2 development having met its primary endpoint of significantly reducing the annualized bleed rate (ABR) in patients with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors. Our second asset, DalcA, is in a Phase 2b clinical trial and is being developed for the treatment of hemophilia B. For more information, please visit www.catalystbiosciences.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements about the potential uses and benefits of Catalyst’s products in development to address hemophilia indications and other rare bleeding disorders, including the potential benefits of SQ dosing. Actual results or events could differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to, the risk that trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes, that additional human trials will not replicate the results from earlier trials, that potential adverse effects may arise from the testing or use of MarzAA or DalcA, including the generation of antibodies, which has been observed in patients treated with DalcA, the risk that costs required to develop or manufacture the Company’s products will be higher than anticipated, competition and other factors that affect our ability to establish collaborations on commercially reasonable terms and other risks described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2019, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Ana Kapor

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.

investors@catbio.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.