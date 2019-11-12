Precision Nutrition Introduces the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Calorie, Portion, and Macro Calculator That Puts Personalized Food Portion Tracking into the Palm of Your Hand

Precision Nutrition’s Diet-Agnostic Nutrition Calculator Lets Users Adjust Food Intake and Physical Activity to Maximize Results on Their Timeline

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Nutrition, an industry leader in healthy eating and lifestyle coaching, today unveils the industry’s most comprehensive calorie, portion, and macro calculator that goes way beyond standard calorie estimates to factor in how metabolisms change as individuals lose weight.

How much an individual should eat depends on many factors—including but not limited to—age, sex, weight, height, activity level, weight loss or gain goals, and the desired length of time to achieve the goals. Precision Nutrition’s Calculator generates a free personalized, comprehensive 18-page report that includes daily meal guidance with food amounts based on the user’s hands. Individuals can also adjust their timeline and goals until they see a plan they are comfortable committing to for their intended results.

“While many people try to complicate nutrition, Precision Nutrition seeks to simplify. I love the new portion control calculator for that very reason,” says Ben Bruno, world-renowned fitness expert whose clients include celebrities like Kate Upton and Chelsea Handler and professional athletes such as Klay Thompson and Bradley Beal. “It makes a complex and time-consuming concept user-friendly, which is great for people like me who want to eat well and be healthy, but can’t devote their whole life to thinking about it.”

Individuals can create a personalized nutrition report at no cost by visiting: precisionnutrition.com/nutrition-calculator.

“Because an individual’s metabolism adjusts as they eat less and lose weight, effective nutrition and weight loss involves far more than simple calorie math. Our new calculator takes the complex nature of human metabolism into account while letting users also decide how aggressive they want to be with their weight goals,” said Brian St. Pierre, M.S., R.D., Precision Nutrition’s director of performance nutrition. “And, our hand-portion approach takes the hassle out of weighing and measuring every morsel, making it easier to lose weight, eat healthier, gain muscle, and improve performance.”

How the Calculator Works

At precisionnutrition.com/nutrition-calculator, each individual simply submits their personal details (height, age, weight, sex); physical activity levels (both daily-life movement and purposeful exercise), and the date they want to achieve their goal.

The Precision Nutrition calculator then takes the information submitted and first determines the appropriate daily calories for the user’s body, based on an advanced algorithm developed by the NIH. It then calculates the user’s daily macronutrients, combining the above data with additional factors, including:

The changing and adaptive nature of human metabolism

Nutrition and fitness goals (weight loss, muscle gain, better health, peak performance);

Dietary preference (Paleo, keto, vegetarian, fully plant-based, Mediterranean, and of course, “anything”); and

Macronutrient preference (balanced, low-fat, low-carb, or virtually any other macronutrient ratio wanted).

Personalized Guide Overview

The calculator creates each individual a personalized “Calorie, Portion, and Macro Guide” that includes:

How much to eat to achieve specific needs and goals within an individual’s desired timeframe;

to achieve specific needs and goals within an individual’s desired timeframe; Meal planning and portion sizing , including how to use one’s thumb, palm, fist and cupped hand to easily reach their daily calorie and macro targets;

, including how to use one’s thumb, palm, fist and cupped hand to easily reach their daily calorie and macro targets; What foods to eat based on an individual's preferences to provide the macronutrients necessary to facilitate weight loss and vibrant health; and

to provide the macronutrients necessary to facilitate weight loss and vibrant health; and Tips on consistency and accountability to start and sustain health and fitness goals.

“When creating the calculator, we asked, ‘How can we help people eat the right amount of food, but without the burden of having to weigh and measure it all?’,” said St. Pierre. “Our approach takes the hassle out of calorie and macro tracking and makes it easier to lose weight, gain muscle, eat healthier, and improve performance.”

About Precision Nutrition

Precision Nutrition offers a sustainable, practice-based approach to losing fat, building strength, and getting healthy. As a global leader in providing health and fitness professionals the education, tools, and coaching they need, more than 70,000 coaches in 120 countries use the Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification—along with ProCoach, the company’s proprietary coaching software—to improve client results, increase operational efficiency, and drive business growth. Precision Nutrition offers the only nutrition certification endorsed by CrossFitⓇ, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the American Council on Exercise (ACE) and the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM).

In addition, Precision Nutrition Coaching for Men and Women is a personalized, evidence-based program, which has been validated in multiple peer-reviewed studies, and helped over 100,000 people improve their nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle. For more information, visit www.precisionnutrition.com

