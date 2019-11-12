Loyal Source Celebrates Its 10th Year of Commitment to Clients, Community and Coworkers

Orlando company builds legacy of quality employee placements in engineering, travel healthcare, government healthcare and technical services

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyal Source , an Orlando-based workforce solutions company providing elite contracting services worldwide, is celebrating a decade serving federal and commercial agencies with contracted positions.



Since opening in 2009, Loyal Source has grown to specialize in government healthcare, travel healthcare, humanitarian outreach, technical and support services, and engineering services across the globe, all while maintaining a devotion to uplifting the local community and a positive company culture.

Loyal Source initially focused on providing staffing services to government agencies. After a significant period of growth, Loyal Source grew its business model to encompass commercial positions as well. During its tenth year, Loyal Source was named to the Orlando Business Journal’s Golden 100, a list that recognizes Central Florida’s 100 largest privately held companies. The organization was also named to the Orlando Business Journal’s Central Florida Philanthropic Companies, recognized as one of Central Florida’s top 39 charitable organizations.

Since its inception, the company has evolved into a true solutions-based partner for the agencies it serves, moving beyond staffing and recruiting to encompass and address challenges involving payroll, operations, scheduling, building, design and more. Loyal Source has provided workforce solutions worldwide at more than 250 locations, specializing in contractual programs for government healthcare, technical and support services, travel healthcare and engineering. The company employs about 200 internal staff members at its corporate office in Orlando and more than 2,500 staff members worldwide.

“When most of our competitors focused exclusively on commercial business, Loyal Source concentrated on the government sector for the first few years. Though the government segment still holds much of our business, we’ve maintained our ability to grow with the times, expanding into the private sector and continuing to provide elite services,” said Brian Moore, CEO of Loyal Source. “At our core is our commitment to serve people - whether they’re our clients, our community or our staff. With that in mind, we’ve built a company admired for its constant innovation, devoted community outreach and culture of empowerment.”

In the ten years since its founding, Loyal Source has emphasized its commitment to supporting the Central Florida community through its philanthropic initiatives. Most notably, Loyal Source presents its Annual Derby Day event, which supports individuals and families affected by autism in Central Florida. This year, the event raised $129,000, with proceeds benefiting Providing Autism Links & Support (PALS), the supporting non-profit organization for the University of Central Florida’s Center for Autism & Related Disabilities (UCF-CARD). Loyal Source also holds internal events, such as food drives, Adopt-A-Vet programs, painting classes and more that benefit local charities.

In addition to serving its clients and the community, Loyal Source makes a concentrated effort to best serve its employees. Recently, the company secured placement on the Orlando Business Journal’s Best Places to Work list. Honorees are determined by a survey administered by Quantum Workplace, in which employees anonymously assess leadership, team effectiveness, engagement, benefits, culture and more. Loyal Source’s commitment to nurturing employee growth and happiness contributed to its recognition on the list and has been a key factor in attracting and maintaining talent.

For more information about Loyal Source, visit https://www.loyalsource.com/ .

About Loyal Source

Loyal Source is an Orlando-based workforce solutions provider dedicated to being the preeminent provider of elite contracting services worldwide. With a focus in government healthcare, technical and support services, travel nursing and engineering, Loyal Source provides exceptional client-employee solutions and consistently performs at the highest level to reach client and employee goals for both private enterprise and government agencies. For more information about Loyal Source, visit https://loyalsource.com/ .

Media Contact

Jakeyla Augustin

Uproar PR for Loyal Source

jaugustin@uproarpr.com

(321) 236-0102, x234



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.