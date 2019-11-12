John Joseph, ENP, Joins DATAMARK from Motorola and GeoComm

A public safety, GIS and NG9-1-1 expert, Mr. Joseph will lead business development for DATAMARK’s western region

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DATAMARK announced today the recent hire of John Joseph , ENP, as a Public Safety GIS Expert. Mr. Joseph brings more than 20 years of geographic information systems (GIS) and public safety experience to the team, with his most recent roles at Motorola and GeoComm supporting NG9-1-1 initiatives. In his role at DATAMARK, Mr. Joseph will work with prospects and customers who need to look beyond the basic requirements of traditional data silos for computer-aided dispatch (CAD) and 9-1-1 to realize the cross-platform benefits that GIS brings to NG9-1-1.



Mr. Joseph will lead engagements with consultants, partners, and customers to further expand DATAMARK’s presence in the western region and across the industry. He will work with key stakeholders to evaluate their specific needs for the transition to NG9-1-1 using DATAMARK’s suite of public safety GIS products and services to meet their objectives, while supporting current E9-1-1 systems.

“John is a go-getter who comes to DATAMARK with extensive experience helping customers learn to speak the language of GIS for public safety,” said Jason Bivens, ENP, Business Development Director of DATAMARK, Michael Baker International. “His expertise in GIS and as an Emergency Number Professional makes him a very valuable resource for customers and prospects that seek to better serve their communities.”

Mr. Joseph is a proven sales professional with extensive public safety and GIS experience, including his recent certification by the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) as an Emergency Number Professional (ENP). He also served as a member of the Washington State 911 GIS Advisory Board, which assisted in developing the Data Standards for NG9-1-1 as part of the State ESInet. Most recently, Mr. Joseph was a Senior Account Manager for Motorola Solutions for the 9-1-1 call handling business. For more than six years prior, Mr. Joseph was a Territory Sales Manager for GeoComm covering the western region. He developed his GIS expertise in roles spanning 14 years at ESRI, eTerra and GeoNorth.

Mr. Joseph studied business at Green River College. He contributed to the field of GIS for the Washington Urban and Regional Information Systems Association (URISA) as a participant in the organization from 2003-2006 and then as Vice President from 2006 to 2008.

About DATAMARK

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker’s more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com .

