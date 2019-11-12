ABM-Managed Fleet at Nashville International Airport (BNA) Awarded Tennessee Green Fleets Certification for Sustainability

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM) , a leading provider of facility solutions, announced today it has been awarded Tennessee Green Fleets Certification for outstanding leadership in fleet sustainability at Nashville International Airport (BNA).



The ABM team operates a fleet of 28 shuttles and buses at the airport that all run on compressed natural gas (CNG). Additionally, ABM operates a large CNG station to refuel the fleet. The move to CNG fuel vehicles has eliminated approximately 369 tons of CO 2 emissions per year, according to Tennessee Clean Fuels.

An organization dedicated to promoting cleaner alternative fuels and vehicles to improve air quality and curb dependence on petroleum, Tennessee Clean Fuels announced ABM’s three-star certification – the highest level achievable – during the annual Sustainable Transportation Forum & Expo.

“We are very proud to achieve this certification in partnership with Nashville International Airport,” said Scott Hutchison, Senior Vice President of Operations - Landside, ABM. “This demonstrates ABM’s commitment to help our clients achieve their sustainability-related goals.”

As part of the ABM GreenCare® program , which provides clients sustainable business solutions that can have a positive impact on the environment, ABM offers clients innovative and environmentally-friendly parking solutions. This includes providing natural gas or propane shuttles, electric vehicle charging ports, solar panel installation, shuttle service, recycling and green cleaning in parking structures, and more.

ABM’s Aviation team offers end-to-end services and solutions to airports and airlines globally, including aircraft services, catering logistics, electrical & lighting, facilities maintenance, into-plane fueling, janitorial, parking & transportation, and passenger services. For more information, visit www.abm.com/aviation/ .

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.4 billion and approximately 140,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM’s comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes – from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com .

