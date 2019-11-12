Spring Bank Announces Investor Conference Presentations for the Remainder of 2019
/EIN News/ -- HOPKINTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases and certain cancers, today announced that Martin Driscoll, chief executive officer, will present at the following investor conferences:
- Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference: Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:20 AM GMT / 5:20 AM EST
- Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 9:00 AM EST
The live and replay audio webcast for each presentation can be viewed from the Investors & Media section of the Company's website at https://ir.springbankpharm.com/
About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals
Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of a novel class of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company designs its compounds to selectively target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The company’s lead product candidate, inarigivir, is being developed for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV). Inarigivir is designed to activate within hepatic cells retinoic acid-inducible gene 1 (RIG-I), which has been shown to inhibit HBV viral replication and induce the intracellular interferon signaling pathways for antiviral defense. The company is also developing its lead STING agonist product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers. For more information, please visit www.springbankpharm.com.
Investors:
Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Jonathan Freve
Chief Financial Officer
(508) 473-5993
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Ashley R. Robinson
(617) 535-7742
Ashley@lifesciadvisors.com
Media:
McNeil, Gray & Rice
Kristin Nugent
Senior Account Supervisor
(617) 367-0100
Source: Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
