Daxor Corporation to Exhibit at American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR) an investment company with innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations focused on blood volume measurement today announces it will be attending the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions (AHA) at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA from November 16-18th, 2019.

“The AHA Annual Meeting is a leading event connecting over 15,000 experts from over 100 countries focused on cardiovascular research and clinical practice. We look forward to sharing with leaders in the field how our BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer) has been proven to not only reduce heart failure 30-day mortality by 82% and 30-day readmissions by 56%, but also how safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms can be used to guide individualized therapy in a broad range of cardiovascular conditions,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO of Daxor Corporation.

The company will be located at Booth #3311 in the Science & Technology Hall.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is an innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology company focused on blood volume measurement. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology has the potential to improve hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions including heart failure and critical care by better informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly better patient outcomes. Our mission is to partner with clinicians to incorporate BVA technology into standard clinical practice and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information please visit our website at https://www.daxor.com .

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bret Shapiro

Sr. Managing Partner

CORE IR

516-222 -2560

brets@coreir.com





