BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs Contract with European-based Virtual Currency Wallet Provider Valued at CAD ~$355,000

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTC:BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) (“BIG”), a leading developer of Blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce that a virtual currency wallet provider, located in Europe, has signed a 3 year contract for BitRank and QLUE™ valued at approximately CAD $355,000.



BIG’s transaction risk-scoring BitRank Verified® service enables our clients to:

reduce the trading risk exposure related to cryptocurrencies;

increase confidence in meeting regulatory compliance;

stop the flow of coins tied to Dark Web activity;

increase security through Anti-Money Laundering (AML) efforts;

deliver transparency regarding the legitimacy of transactions;

create a deterrence against criminal elements that may engage in illicit activity; and,

provide assurance to their customers that measures are in place to strongly curtail illicit transactions or reduce the amount of illicit funds that could have otherwise transacted.

The client will also utilize BIG’s QLUE™ cryptocurrency investigation platform. When BitRank Verified® flags questionable or illegitimate transactions, QLUE™ (Qualitative Law Enforcement Unified Edge) is used to perform due diligence and blockchain security investigations at greater forensic depth by exploring where the related funds are coming from and the security profiles of the entities involved.

BIG president, Lance Morginn, commented, “On the back of our recent US Government agency contract, we are thrilled to welcome another client to our global customer list. The value of big data, which is at the heart of BitRank and QLUE, continues to be recognized by companies involved in the blockchain and crypto ecosystem for their safety and security. We look forward to providing more customer acquisition updates as our business and revenue stream expands.”

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) and Netcoins (gonetcoins.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUE™, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and enables crypto transactions via retail locations globally, a self-serve crypto brokerage portal and an Over-The-Counter (OTC) trading desk.

