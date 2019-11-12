SQZ Biotech to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November & December

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ), a cell therapy company developing novel treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, today announced that management will present a corporate overview at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York City, the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference in London, United Kingdom, and the Evercore ISI HEALTHCONx Conference in Boston.



Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, November 19 Time: 9:45am ET Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference Date: Thursday, November 21 Time: 7:20am GMT Evercore ISI HEALTHCONx Conference Date: Tuesday, December 3 Time: 9:30am ET

About SQZ Biotech

SQZ Biotech is a privately held, clinical-stage company creating innovative treatments by transforming cells into sophisticated therapeutics. Using its proprietary platform, SQZ has the unique ability to precision engineer virtually any cell type and deliver multiple materials, potentially resulting in powerful, multifunctional cell therapies for a range of diseases with an initial focus on cancer and autoimmune disease. The company’s initial applications leverage SQZ’s ability to generate target-specific immune responses, both in activation for the treatment of solid tumors, and immune suppression for the treatment of immune reactions and diseases. For more information please visit www.sqzbiotech.com.

SQZ Contact:

Rebecca Cohen

Senior Manager, Corporate Relations

rebecca.cohen@sqzbiotech.com

617-758-8672 ext. 728

Media Contact

Cait Williamson, PhD

LifeSci Public Relations

cait@lifescipublicrelations.com

646-751-4366



