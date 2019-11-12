United States Massage Chair Market Projected to Reach $1.75 Billion by 2027 - Leading Players are Kahuna, Human Touch, Infinity, Inada, Luraco, Titan

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Massage Chair Market Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Massage Chair Market reached USD 1,040.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to attain a market value of USD 1,754 Million by the end of 2027 by registering a CAGR of 6.1% across the globe. On the other hand, the volume of Massage Chair Market reached 1,978 Thousand Units in 2018 and is expected to increase to 3,005 Thousand Units by the end of 2027.



Rising prevalence and consciousness for healthy lifestyle among the people of all age groups in the country aiming at maintaining healthy body is projected to encourage the deployment of massage chair across the country.



Additionally, hectic work styles among working class professionals has led to the prevalent occurrence of pain in several body parts such as shoulder, neck, hip joints and knee. Therefore, various multi-national firms and corporate organizations have started installing massage chairs in their premises and for ensuring quick relaxation. This, in turn, is projected to enhance the market growth in the forthcoming years.



It was observed that over 40 million people in the country are suffering from arthritis out of 350 million people globally. Almost 60% of these patients are females in the country and more than a quarter million were kids. Massage treatment can help in reducing the pain caused by arthritis and hence, the installment of massage chair is projected to increase over the forecast period.



Residential segment is projected to witness substantial growth in the forthcoming years owing to the growing massage trend among the people for relaxing muscles and relieving chronic pain. However, commercial application segment is anticipated to contribute majorly to the market growth owing to rising requirement for stress relieving solutions and increasing health consciousness among the working population of the country. Increasing prevalence of several health related conditions such as poor circulation, high blood pressure, anxiety and depression due to work-related stress has led to the increased installation of massage chair.



Kahuna, Human Touch, Infinity, Inada, Luraco, Titan are some of the key players in the U.S. Massage Chair Market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Variables (Dependent and Independent)

2.2. Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model



3. Executive Summary - U.S. Massage Chair Market



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Challenges

4.3. Opportunities

4.4. Trends



5. U.S. Massage Chair Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

5.1.1. By Value (USD Million)

5.1.2. By Volume (Thousand Units)

5.2. Market Share and Forecast, 2018-2027

5.2.1. By Type

5.2.1.1. Massage Chair Market Share (%), By Type (2018-2027F)

5.2.1.1.1. Traditional, 2018-2027F (USD Million& Thousand Units)

5.2.1.1.2. Robotic, 2018-2027F (USD Million& Thousand Units)

5.2.2. By Application

5.2.2.1. Massage Chair Market Share (%), By Application (2018-2027F)

5.2.1.2.1. Residential, 2018-2027F (USD Million & Thousand Units)

5.2.1.2.2. Commercial, 2018-2027F (USD Million& Thousand Units)

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.3.1. Massage Chair Market Share (%), By Region (2018-2027F)

5.2.3.1.1. North East, 2018-2027F (USD Million & Thousand Units)

5.2.3.1.2. Midwest, 2018-2027F (USD Million& Thousand Units)

5.2.3.1.3. South , 2018-2027F (USD Million& Thousand Units)

5.2.3.1.4. West, 2018-2027F (USD Million& Thousand Units)



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Company Profiles

6.1.1. Daiwa Massage Chair

6.1.1.1. Company Overview

6.1.1.2. Business Strategy

6.1.1.2.1. Growth Expansion Strategy

6.1.1.2.2. Distribution Channel Strategy

6.1.1.3. Key Product Offerings

6.1.1.4. Financial Performance

6.1.1.5. Key Performance Indicators

6.1.1.6. Risk Analysis

6.1.1.6. Recent Development

6.1.1.8. Regional Presence

6.1.1.9. SWOT Analysis

6.1.2. AJX Distribution Inc. (Kahuna Massage Chair)

6.1.3. Luraco

6.1.4. Human Touch

6.1.5. Infinity Massage Chairs

6.1.6. Cozzia USA

6.1.7. RELAXONCHAIR

6.1.8. Inada Massage Chairs

6.1.9. Titan Chair

6.1.10. HoMedics

6.1.11. Fujiiryoki

6.1.12. Johnson Health Tech (SYNCA)



