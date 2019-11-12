South Korean Lithium Ion Cell & Battery Market 2012-2022 - Analysis by Type of Battery, Battery Capacity & Application Area

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Lithium Ion Cell and Battery Market Outlook to 2022 - by Type of Batteries (Li-NMC, LFP, LCO and Others), Power Capacity (0-3,000 mAh, 3,000-10,000 mAh, 10,000-60,000 mAh and More than 60,000 mAh) and Application Areas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report covers various aspects including overview and genesis of lithium ion batteries in South Korea, South Korea lithium ion battery market size, South Korea lithium ion battery market segmentation (by Type of Batteries, Power Capacity and Application Areas) and competitive landscape of major players in the South Korean lithium ion call and battery market.



The major players covered in South Korea lithium ion cell and battery market are Samsung SDI Company Limited, LG Chem Limited, SK Innovation Company Limited, Kokam Company Limited, Enertech International, and Routejade. The report also covers trends and developments, issues and challenges, regulatory framework, manufacturing process, SWOT analysis, a snapshot on Global Lithium Ion Cell and Battery Landscape, future outlook and analyst recommendations.



Market Size & Overview



The market for lithium ion cells and batteries in South Korea is at its early growth stage. The market is concentrated with a small number of large companies which have strong domestic as well as global presence. The market grew at a double digit growth rate during CY'2012 - CY'2017 with the surge in the growth in end user application areas such as ESS (Energy Storage System) and EVs (Electric Vehicles) as well as consumer electronics.



Future Outlook



The South Korean lithium ion battery market is expected to grow at a positive double digit CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the market is expected to be driven by developments in end user applications. The consumer electronics segment is expected to contribute through increased number of mobile phone and laptop users. However, the major growth drivers the ESS and EV segment which will positively impact the market through furthered implementation and effect of the government's Green Energy Policy as well as rising environment awareness of the population as a whole.



Market Segmentation

By Type of Batteries: The lithium ion cell and battery market in South Korea has been segmented by types of batteries into Li-NMC, LFP, LCO and Others. Revenue from Li-NMC has accounted for the highest share in the market because it is considered to be the safest battery and is used in a large number of applications including EVs and consumer electronics.

By Battery Capacity: The market has also been segmented by battery capacity into 0-3,000 mAh, 3,000-10,000 mAh, 10,000-60,000 mAh and More than 60,000 mAh. Of these, 3,000 - 10,000 mAh accounted for the highest share of the market by revenue due to its common usage in consumer electronics. All companies present in the market manufacture batteries of this capacity.

By Application Areas: In the market segmentation by application areas, Consumer Electronics had the highest revenue share with lithium ion batteries used in almost all portable devices including power banks, mobile phones, smartphones, and laptops digital cameras. ESS/UPS category captured the second highest share followed by automotive sector and then industrial sector. Within Consumer Electronics, mobile phones accounted for the highest revenue share followed by laptops and tablets. Utility and Commercial was the leading category by revenue under ESS/UPS due to widespread usage of lithium ion batteries in large utility scale projects. Under Automotive sector, Hybrid Electric Vehicles category accounted for the highest share by revenue. Construction Equipment held the highest share in the Industrial Sector segment because of common usage of lithium ion batteries in housing and commercial construction projects.

Competitive Landscape



The South Korean lithium ion battery market is concentrated with a few large players competing in the market. Two of these major players accounted for majority of the revenue share in the lithium ion battery market in South Korea in CY'2017. Companies compete on the basis of configuration of batteries, durability, quality, recharge cycle as well as number of applications they can cater to. Firms also invest in promotional strategies such as advertisements to increase consumer awareness of their products.



Market Segmentation

By Battery Type (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Cobalt Oxide and Others)

By Power Capacity (0-3000 mAh, 3000-10,000 mAh, 10,000-60,000 mAh and More than 60,000 mAh)

By Application Areas (Consumer Electronics, ESS/UPS, Automotive Sector, Industrial Sector, and Others)

Time Period Captured in the Report

Historical Period - 2012-2017

Forecast Period - 2018-2022

Companies Covered

Samsung SDI Company Limited

LG Chem Limited

SK Innovation Company Limited

Kokam Company Limited

Enertech International Inc.

Routejade

