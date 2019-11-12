Additive Manufacturing (AM) with Metal Powders, 2019 Database - Metal AM Hardware, Materials, Print Services, Trend Analysis, Leading Innovators

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report features a new two-part analysis package featuring the most expansive metal additive manufacturing market database available, with dozens of market forecast metrics covering metal AM hardware, materials, print services, and trend analysis. In addition, a written component summarizes and identified key industry drivers and trends, leading innovators in the industry, and provides the context and assumptions behind the market projections.

2018 was a year marked by highs and lows for the metal additive manufacturing market, and in this fifth edition of the popular industry report, the Vice President of Research Scott Dunham outlines a clear path for the future of metal additive manufacturing technologies, while highlighting trends associated with the supply chain for metal powders and individual technologies themselves. In last year's edition, the analyst reported it expected that 2018 and 2019 would see the market entering a period of renewed growth.



During 2018, the technical pace of change and sheer volume of advancements and new products left industry stakeholders and users reeling in an attempt to understand market dynamics and determine optimal paths forward, artificially hindering growth in the largest segment of the market. The analyst likens this temporary period to a car's tires spinning on a wet road during a quick take-off -once traction is quickly regained, the real acceleration can begin.



With three primary powder-based metal additive technology families now beginning to carve out and establish real value propositions in manufacturing, the future of path for metal AM appears to be one of the diversified solutions and selective application of all processes to their proper applications. Winners in the market over the long term will be able to understand, leverage, and ultimately master all-metal additive techniques to achieve a truly disruptive digital manufacturing revolution.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Plan and Methodology of this Report

1.2 Technology Segmentation and Coverage of this Report

1.2.1 Metal Powder Bed Fusion Technology

1.2.2 Directed Energy Deposition Technology

1.2.3 Bound Metal Printing

1.3 Market Model Methodology

1.4 Navigation of the Accompanying Market Database

Chapter Two: Tracking Activity in the Metal Additive Manufacturing Market

2.1 Trailing Twelve Month Notable Market Activity in Metal AM

2.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions Continue Powered by Need for Metal AM Talent, Expertise, Technology, and Competitive Pressure

2.1.2 Years of Research and Efforts in Development of Standards for Metal Additive Manufacturing Beginning to Take Shape

2.1.3 Investments, Fundraising, and Strategic AM Spend Remain High

2.2 Updates to the Competitive Landscape in Metal AM - Leading and Innovative Companies

2.2.1 Leaders and Innovators in Metal Powder Bed Fusion Hardware

2.2.2 Leaders and Innovators in Bound Metal Printing and Directed Energy Deposition Hardware

2.2.3 Leaders and Innovators in Production of Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing

2.3 Tracking Influential Use Cases of Metal Additive Manufacturing

Chapter Three: Market Trends and Drivers in Metal Additive Manufacturing

3.1 Interfacing with the Metal AM Industry - a Survey of Key Industry-Wide Trends

3.1.1 Broader Industry Battling Technical Obfuscation Due to Rapid Pace of Change

3.1.2 Metal AM Service Providers Reporting Key Trends on Customer Competency, Openness, and More

3.1.3 Spare and Aftermarket Parts via Additive Manufacturing Play Key Strategic Role in Advancing Adoption

3.2 Trends and Drivers in Metal AM Print Technologies and Processes

3.2.1 Metal Powder Bed Fusion

3.2.2 Powder Directed Energy Deposition

3.2.3 Bound Metal Printing

3.3 Trends and Drivers in Metal AM Powder Materials

3.3.1 Powder Production Mix for AM Diversifying

3.3.2 As Manufacturing Applications Expand, Powder Supply Chain Shifts in Favor of Direct Sales

3.3.3 Customer Requirements Tighten, Focus on Securing Long Term Supply to Support Manufacturing

3.3.4 Strong Demand for Customized Alloys

3.4 Projections for the Future of Metal AM

3.4.1 Powder Bed Fusion Will Dominate Industries with High-Performance Material Needs

3.4.2 Bound Metal Printing Will be an Enabling Technology for Many Users by Providing Unmatched Flexibility

3.4.3 Powder Directed Energy Deposition Technologies Will Become Integrated Processes for Repair and Enhancements in High-Value Applications

Chapter Four: Presentation and Discussion of Metal AM Market Data and Forecasts

4.1 Market Growth in 2018

4.2 Regional Advancements and Commentary

4.3 Examination of Segment Growth Rates

4.4 Tracking Market Opportunities Across the Metal AM Value Chain



