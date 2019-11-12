Australia Clinical Services Market Review 2012-2018 & Forecast 2019-2023 | by Radiology Tests & Pathology Tests

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Clinical (Diagnostic and Pathology) Services Market Outlook to 2023 - By Radiology Tests (Ultrasound, CT Scan, Diagnostic Radiology, MRI, Nuclear Medicine Imaging and Others) and Pathology Tests" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In terms of revenue, the Australian diagnostic imaging market has registered a constant growth with positive CAGR in the last five years (FY'2012- FY'2018E). The diagnostic imaging market has witnessed an overall rise in bulk-billing rates in 2017.



Key initiatives in the last 5 years included increasing the number of MBS-eligible MRI machines and improved appropriate requesting by health professionals to promote more efficient and effective use of diagnostic imaging services. There has been an overall improvement in patient access to MRI services but appropriate requesting initiative was not substantively implemented.



Pathology Services Market Size



The pathology services market has also grown with a steady pace in the past few years. The pathology market in Australia is in its late growth stage. Australia is known to provide the best value for money in pathology while maintaining high service quality, even better than the US, Canada or Japan. Pathology sector has the highest bulk-billing rate of any medical service in Australia.



Australia Diagnostic Imaging and Pathology Services Market Segmentation



Segmentation by Type of Tests

Diagnostic Imaging Market: The highest contribution in revenues in the diagnostic imaging market is from ultrasound, followed by CT scan and diagnostic radiology tests. The least revenue contribution is from nuclear medicine imaging as cases in which these tests are ordered are very less. On the other hand revenue from MRI scans has grown at an overwhelming pace in the last five years.

Pathology Services Market: The highest revenue contribution in the pathology services market is from the chemical tests followed by microbiology and tissue pathology with the second and third highest revenue contribution. Immunology test had the least contribution in the overall revenues of the pathology services market in Australia.

Segmentation by Requesting Providers

Diagnostic Imaging Market: The highest contribution in revenues is from general practitioners (GP), followed by specialists, dentists and allied health providers. The number of GP's has been rising in the country in the past few years.

Pathology Services Market: In the pathology service market, the majority of the revenue contribution is by the general practitioners followed by specialists. The contribution by dentists and allied health service providers is very minimal. The rise in the number of pathology services was driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and incline in the number of GPs.

Segmentation by State

Diagnostic Imaging Market: State-wise, revenue share of New South Wales (NSW) has been the largest followed by Victoria (VIC) and Queensland (QLD). The least revenue share was from the Northern Territory (NT).

Pathology Services Market: In pathology services market as well New South Wales dominated the market followed by Victoria (VIC) and Queensland (QLD). The highest demand for pathology tests is from NSW while the least demand is from the Northern Territory (NT).

Competition

Diagnostic Imaging Market: Australia diagnostic imaging market is a fragmented space. Several private equity firms have ventured into space and consolidation is well underway, with more mergers and acquisitions expected in the near future.

Pathology Services Market: Australia pathology services market is a consolidated space with a supermarket-style duopoly where top 2 players comprised for the majority of the share of the market in FY'2018. In 2010, the government removed restrictions on the number of collection centres a pathology network could operate, resulting in intense competition for collection centres. Since deregulation, the number of centres has more than doubled.

Future Projections

Diagnostic Imaging Market: The diagnostic imaging market is likely to grow at a positive CAGR during 2019-2023. The market will be driven by an ageing population, the addition of services to Medicare rebate such as cardiac and prostate MRI. Announcement of indexations in schedule fee by Medicare will also potentially aid in the market growth in the near future.

Pathology Services Market: The revenue growth in pathology services is expected to be positive in the coming years. The market will be driven by reversal to cuts in Bulk Bill incentives, implementation of national screening programs and rising trend of outsourcing by public hospitals to private service providers.

Key Segments Covered



By Type of Tests

Diagnostic Imaging

Ultrasound

CT Scan

Diagnostic Radiology

MRI

Nuclear Medicine Imaging and Others

Pathology Services

Chemical

Microbiology

Tissue Pathology

Haematology

Patient Episode Initiation

Immunology and Others

By Requesting Provider

GP

Specialist

Allied Health

Dentist

By State

New South Wales (NSW)

Victoria (VIC)

Queensland (QLD)

Western Australia (WA)

South Australia (SA)

Tasmania (TAS)

Australian Capital Territory (ACT)

Northern Territory (NT)

Key Target Audience

Diagnostic Imaging Service Provider Companies

Pathology Service Provider Companies

Private Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging and Pathology services equipment and consumables providers

Private Equity Ventures

Time Period Captured in the Report

2012-2018 - Historical Period

2019-2023 - Future Forecast

Diagnostic Imaging and Pathology Services Companies

I-MED Radiology

Sonic Healthcare

Primary Health Care

Integral Diagnostic

Capitol Health Limited

Qscan Radiology Clinics

PRP Diagnostic Imaging

Benson Radiology

Australian Clinical Labs

SA Pathology

