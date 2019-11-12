Enlivex Therapeutics To Present At The 10th Annual Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- Nes-Ziona, Israel, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced that company management will make a corporate presentation and host 1x1 meetings at the 10th Annual Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference, being held in London on November 20 & 21. The presentation is scheduled for November 20 2019 at 8:00am local time.

ALLOCETRATM by Enlivex was designed to provide a novel immunotherapy mechanism of action that targets life-threatening clinical indications that are defined as “unmet medical needs”, including prevention or treatment of complications associated with bone marrow transplantations (BMT) and/or hematopoietic stem cell transplantations (HSCT); organ dysfunction and acute multiple organ failure associated with sepsis; and enablement of an effective treatment of solid tumors via immune checkpoint rebalancing.

Enlivex announced on November 4, 2019 positive interim safety and efficacy data from an ongoing trial of off-the-shelf universal Allocetra in patients with severe sepsis. The interim analysis comparing Allocetra-treated patients with 37 severe sepsis patients with equivalent source of infection and disease severity who were hospitalized at the same hospital, demonstrated the potential of Allocetra as therapy for prevention of sepsis-associated organ failure and mortality.

For more information about the 10th Annual Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference, visit https://www.jefferies.com/IdeasAndPerspectives/Conferences/325/112019.

ABOUT ENLIVEX

Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve an out of control immune system (e.g. Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. For more information, visit http://www.enlivex.com.

