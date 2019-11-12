Aehr Test Systems to Exhibit at the 50th International Test Conference  in Washington, D.C. Nov 12 - 14

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced that it will be showcasing its FOX-P™ platform for multi-wafer test and burn-in systems for high volume production and early failure rate (EFR) test in booth 304 at the 2019 International Test Conference (ITC) taking place November 12 - 14 in Washington, D.C. at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel.



ITC is the world’s premier conference dedicated to electronics test. Celebrating 50 Years of Innovation in the Field of Testing, ITC features numerous topics including emerging test needs for automotive, security and artificial intelligence. The 4th Automotive Reliability and Test (ART) workshop will be held on November 14 - 15.

Aehr Test President and CEO Gayn Erickson commented, “Aehr Test supplies complete test and burn-in solutions for reliability screening and production of devices to ensure they meet their initial quality and reliability targets and long-term reliability requirements by many industries and, in particular, the automotive market. As more new product designs challenge traditional test and reliability screening methodologies, Aehr’s wafer-level and singulated die/module production test and burn-in capabilities offer a cost-effective solution for high volume production.”

“Aehr Test is a unique supplier of both complete production solutions as well as subsystems, including chambers, electronics, and thermal control, that can be combined with applications-specific hardware designed with or provided by the customer,” Erickson added. “Aehr partners with our customers to develop solutions to meet their needs for a range of new applications where solutions are needed to test and burn-in devices in their application environment.”

The solutions Aehr Test will feature at its ITC exhibit booth include:

The FOX-XP™ and FOX-NP™ systems with multi-wafer and now singulated die/module test solution capable of functional test and burn-in/cycling of high voltage silicon carbide, lasers, flash memories, microcontrollers, sensors, and other leading-edge ICs in wafer form before they are assembled into single or multi-die stacked packages.

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits and has installed over 2,500 systems worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTSTM and FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems’ website at www.aehr.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on information available to Aehr as of the date hereof and actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied due to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Aehr’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding its products, including statements regarding future market opportunities and conditions, expected product shipment dates and customer orders or commitments. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, customer demand and acceptance of Aehr’s products, the ability of new products to meet customer needs or perform as described, as well as general market conditions and Aehr’s ability to execute on its business strategy. See Aehr’s recent 10-K, 10-Q and other reports from time to time filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more detailed description of the risks facing Aehr’s business. Aehr disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

