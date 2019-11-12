Business Jet Markets World Outlook, 2019-2028 - Introduction of a String of New Business Jet Programs are Likely to Stimulate Demand Growth Over the Near Term
The global Business Jet market has been on the resurgence path while facing headwinds in a difficult and challenging market environment. The industry, however, has shown tremendous resilience over the past decade with portfolio refresh through new product introductions, reinforcement of presence across key markets & regions and services portfolio expansion has been the key focus areas for industry OEMs in a difficult demand environment.
The industry, however, is inching towards a resurgence as indicated by an improvement in order intake & aircraft deliveries by the industry OEMs for 2018, with the book to bill ratios across OEMs reaching parity level accompanied by amelioration in order backlog position along with stabilization of inventory and prices in the used jets market. The aircraft utilization levels across most operators and users, however, remain at a pretty good level, thereby, driving the requirements & revenues from aircraft service & aftermarket activity for the industry.
Further, regulatory mandates, like the FAA's upcoming ADS-B requirement and other aircraft upgrades are likely to drive the aircraft modernization & upgrade activity over near term while driving some replacement demand as well, translating into an overall fillip for the industry value chain.
The Introduction of a string of new business jet programs, which have just entered service in late 2018 and are likely to enter service in 2019 and 2020, led by Gulfstream's G500 and Bombardier's Global 7500; are likely to stimulate demand growth over the near term. Additionally, the market dynamics for business jets are likely to witness a major transformation with the era of supersonic business jets likely to become a reality towards the middle 2020s with a number of industry OEMs working on the development of supersonic business jets with the active pursuit of R&D towards development of a range of supersonic flight technologies.
The developments on the Urban Aerial Mobility front, too, are likely to present a key challenge to traditional general aviation segment in future, especially, Light Business Jets, as the industry enters one of its most disruptive phases ever. However, the ongoing spate of trade wars poses a serious threat to world economic growth rate with the IMF already projecting a slowdown in world GDP growth rate for 2019 & 2020.
The industry's expectation for a long-awaited breakout of demand growth from the typical range-bound movement; which has become the new normal for the industry; is likely to be missed in 2019 as well with the recent onset of trade wars posing a significant threat to the ongoing global economic recovery itself and the spike in global crude oil prices & input costs challenging & putting pressure on profitability. How adroitly the industry players navigate this labyrinth, marked by policy uncertainty, rising input & operating costs amid a pitched battle over tariffs while holding their ground & adapting to situations will prove to be decisive going forward.
Key Topics Covered
Part 1: Market Size, Segmentation & Competitive Landscape
Section 1 Global Business Jet Market
- Market Overview
- Global Business Aircraft Fleet - Size, Evolution & Growth Rate
- Market Size
- Market Segmentation
- Key Market Drivers
Section 2 Competitive Landscape
- Global Market for Business Jets - Market Share for OEMs
- Market Share for OEMs based on Aircraft Shipments
- Market Share for OEMs based on Revenues/Billings
- Business Jet Deliveries Split by Programs across Key Industry OEMs
Part 2: Analysis on Key Industry OEMs
Section 3 Top 5 Industry OEMs - Snapshot & Product Portfolio Analysis
- Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation
- Bombardier Inc.
- Dassault Aviation S.A.
- Textron Aviation
- Embraer S.A.
Section 4 Financial Performance Analysis - Top 5 Industry OEMs
1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend
2. Revenues Split by Key Segments
3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
6. Return on Sales Trend
7. Profitability Growth Trend
8. Cash Flow from Operations
9. R&D Expenditure Trend
10. CAPEX Trend
11. Order Intake & Aircraft Deliveries Trend
12. Order Backlog Position
Section 5 OEM Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Top 5 Industry OEMs - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron Aviation, Embraer
Analysis Coverage:
- Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Market Specific Strategies & Plans
- R&D Strategies & Plans
- Growth Strategies & Plans
- Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
- Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section 6 SWOT Analysis - On Top 5 Industry OEMs
- Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to be worked on
- Opportunities to be capitalized upon
- Threats to be negated & mitigated
Part 3: Market & Technology Trends, Emerging Demand Scenario and Strategic Market Outlook through 2028
Section 7 Key Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section 8 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 9 Global Business Jet Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 10 Strategic Market Outlook through 2028
1 Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Business Jets
2 Global Demand Outlook for Business Jets - Forecast to 2028
3 Global Demand Projections for Key Market Segments: Through 2028 - Based on Aircraft Size (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets)
- Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Segments
- Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries across Segments
- Growth Rates for Segments
- Fleet Size Growth for Segments
4 Demand Projections for Key Geographic Markets & Regions: Through 2028
- Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Key Markets/Regions
- Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries for Key Markets /Regions
- Fleet Size Growth projections for Markets/Regions
- Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Key Market Segments (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets) across Markets/Regions
- Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries across Key Market Segments (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets) for Markets /Regions
