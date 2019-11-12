Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Diagnostics: 2019 Patent Landscape Report

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics: Patent Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With the development of deep learning and neural networks, artificial intelligence (AI) has gained learning capabilities. The result is that some new AIs can now recognize patterns better than human eyes. It paves the way for the emergence of a new generation of medical diagnostic devices capable of surpassing the detection skills of the best medical practitioners. Because artificial intelligence can be replicated, the expertise of these systems can become accessible to a large number of patients.



Moreover, AI has numerous and diverse applications in medical diagnostics, such as image analysis for tumor detection, video detection for gait disorders and fall prediction, biochemical tests such as for diabetes or speech analysis of emotional state and psychiatric disorders. Therefore, AI will considerably disrupt the traditional model of medical diagnosis.



More than US$1.1 billion has been invested since 2016 by companies working on the development of artificial intelligence for medical imaging. Companies such as Heartflow received US$340 million investment in the past 5 years. The main expected players in this market are the medical diagnostic systems manufacturers like. General Electric, Philips and Siemens, but also artificial intelligence-guru companies like IBM or Microsoft.



Besides these big companies, the number of Intellectual Property (IP) newcomers is important and growing. Unlike the development of new medical devices, artificial intelligence software development costs are moderate. As a result, the number of IP newcomers developing innovative software is likely to continue to rise sharply in the coming years.



Thereby, with the emergence of many new companies like Aidence, Bay Labs and doc.ai, and given the many advantages and new applications of AI for medical diagnostics, it is crucial to understand the intellectual property (IP) position and strategy of these different players. Such knowledge can help detect business risks and opportunities, anticipate emerging applications and enable strategic decisions to strengthen one's market position.



The analysis of the time evolution of patent publications shows that the development of medical diagnostic systems with built-in computer-assisted detection features is not new. The first patents related to this topic were published in the 1980s. In the 1990s Japanese medical imaging system manufacturers like Toshiba, Fujifilm, Topcon, Fujitsu, and Hitachi started to invest investigate this topic soon followed by European companies like Siemens and Philips and then by American companies like IBM, Medtronic and General Electric.



The number of patent families published each year increased progressively until 2015. Since then it has rapidly increased, and now we see the publication of more than 1,100 new patent families in 2018. This shows that AI in medical diagnostics is a very hot topic that is mobilizing great R&D efforts from different players.



The main patent assignee in the field of this study is Siemens, with more than 500 patent families. It is followed by Philips and General Electric, with more than 150 patent families each. Most main patent assignees have developed an international IP strategy. Europe-based corporations are showing the widest geographical protection for their inventions. American players mainly protect their inventions in the US and to a lesser extent in Europe and in Asian countries.



Identifying the companies that have recently emerged in the IP landscape



Among the players that have filed patents about AI in medical diagnostics, over 90 newcomers were identified. Many of these companies are startup firms currently developing their first products. These products consist of software solutions such as software for ultrasound imaging analysis, image resolution improvement or real-time brain monitoring, or medical devices capable of live analysis of biological parameters such as blood glucose monitoring apparatus, sleep monitoring sensors and ECG. Numerous IP newcomers are based in the US while some are based in Israel, in Europe or in Asia. It is possible that one of these innovative companies could become one of the next healthcare unicorns' that big corporations will be tempted to acquire.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

AI in medical diagnostics

Scope of the report

Key features of the report

Objectives of the report

2. Methodology

Patent search, selection and analysis

Search strategy

Key patent identification

Terminologies for patent analysis

3. Main Assignees Mentioned



4. Executive Summary



Patent Landscape Overview

Global overview

Time evolution of patent publications

Countries of patent filings

Time evolution by country of filing

Main patent assignees

Mapping of main current IP holders

Patenting activity of IP leading companies

Time evolution for main patent assignees

IP position of the main patent assignees

Strength index of patent portfolios

IP specialization degree

IP blocking potential of patent applicants

IP leadership of patent applicants

Summary of applicant's patent portfolios

Patent assignees' main collaboration network

Recent collaborations

5. Key Patent Families

Potential future plaintiffs

Description of the Key Patent Families

6. Main Patent Litigations

Hemopet v. Nestl Purina Petcare and Hill's Pet Nutrition

Bessette Intellectual Property et al v. CVS Health, Walgreen and Wal Mart Stores

Health Discovery v. Equbits and Ciphergen Biosystems

Kaniadakis v. Salesforce.com et al

Dexcom v. Agamatrix

Avery et al v. Barsky

Healthways and Robert Bosch v. Alere

LD Technology LLC v. Impeto Medical SAS et al

Fitbit, Inc. v. AliphCom et al

Siemens Med. Sol. USA => Cerner Health Services v. Humedica

Alt v. Medtronic

Medical Priority Consultants et al v. VitalClick

Philips North America v. Fitbit and Garmin International

Potential future plaintiffs

7. Presentation of the IP Newcomers

Identification methodology

Introduction to the IP newcomers

Identification of the IP newcomers

8. Analysis By Segments

Focus on the medical examination modalities

Biochemical tests

Blood pressure

Cardiopulmonary sounds

Computed tomography (CT) scanners

Elastography

Electrocardiography

Electroencephalography

Electromyography

Facial analysis

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Minimally invasive imaging

Movement analysis

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) imaging

Photoacoustic imaging

Positron-Emitting Tomography (PET) scanners

Speech analysis

Ultrasound imaging

X-rays

Focus on the clinical specialties

Allergies

Anesthesia monitoring

Arthropathology & Osteopathology

Brain injuries & Neurodegenerative diseases

Cardiology & Angiology

Diabetes

Gait disorder & Fall prediction

Hepatology

Infectiology

Irritable bowel syndrome/Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Ophthalmology

Pneumopathology

Pregnancy-related & Fetal conditions

Psychology & Psychiatry

Sleep disorders

Stomatology

Oncology

Breast cancer

Colorectal cancer

Liver cancer

Lung cancer

Prostate cancer

Skin cancer

9. Conclusion

Companies Mentioned



Abbott

Ajinomoto

Aliph

Alphabet

Bausch Health

Berg Pharma

Biomerieux

Boston Scientific

Bracco

Canon

Carestream Health

Caris Life Sciences

Carl Zeiss

Cognoa

Dexcom

Facense

Fujifilm

Fujitsu

General Electric

Heartflow

Hitachi

Hologic

IBM

Imaging Therapeutics

Johnson & Johnson

Konica

Medtronic

Myskin

Nestl

Olympus

Philips

Resmed

Roche

Samsung

Sensys Medical

Siemens

Topcon

Veracyte

Vermillion

Zoll Medical

