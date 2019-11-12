Kandi Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- JINHUA, China, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2019.



Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenues were $31.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 16.6% from total revenues of $38.0 million for the same period in 2018.



Electric Vehicle (“EV”) parts sales decreased by 19.4%, to $25.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with EV parts sales of $32.1 million for the same period in 2018.



Revenues from sales of off-road vehicles decreased by 1.5%, to $5.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with revenues from sales of off-road vehicles of $5.9 million for the same period in 2018.



Gross profit decreased 15.5% to $5.3 million, compared to $6.2 million for the same period last year. Gross margin increased to 16.7% compared to 16.4% for the same period of 2018.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $12.1 million, or earnings of $0.23 per fully diluted share compared with GAAP net loss of $6.5 million, or loss of $0.13 per fully diluted share for the same period in 2018.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income1, which excludes stock award expenses and the change of the fair value of contingent consideration, was $12.1 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $4.9 million for the same period in 2018. Non-GAAP adjusted income per share1 was approximately $0.23 per fully diluted share for the third quarter of 2019, compared with Non-GAAP adjusted loss per share1 of $0.10 per fully diluted share for the same period in 2018.

Working capital was $80.4 million as of September 30, 2019. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $26.1 million as of September 30, 2019.

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kandi, commented, “Kandi’s financial performance in the first three quarters of 2019 were unsatisfying due to the negative impact stemming from the Affiliate Company’s2 equity adjustment and the corresponding changes to its business operations. However, over the past six months, the Company’s efforts have led to new opportunities for its future development. These efforts include reorganizing and working with other business partners to facilitate the online ride-sharing service alliance project, which offers 300,000 government-accredited vehicles within five years. The Company’s efforts also include improving the operation and production capacity of the Hainan facility, enhancing the Company’s ability to supply the EV-part products, strengthening its relationship with DGL Group Inc. (USA) while simultaneously developing the business of the all-terrain vehicles. We are confident in the Company's ability to grow and prosper in 2020. In addition, Geely Technologies Group Co., Ltd. has conducted substantial work in connection with the improvement of the Affiliate Company and achieved significant results, details of which will be released by the Affiliate Company in December.”

Revenues and Gross Profit

3Q19 3Q18 Y-o-Y% Revenues (US$million) $31.7 $38.0 -16.6% Gross Profit (US$million) $5.3 $6.2 -15.5% Gross Margin 16.7% 16.4% -

Revenues for the third quarter of 2019 decreased by 16.6% compared to the same period of last year. The decrease in revenues was mainly due to the decrease in EV parts sales during this quarter. The decrease in EV parts sales was primarily due to the Affiliate Company’s temporary declining sales, which was caused by its product adjustments. The increase in the gross margin was mainly due to the increased selling price of the charging and exchanging equipment and the increased proportion of the high-margin battery processing business this year.

Operating Income (Loss)

3Q19 3Q18 Y-o-Y% Operating Expenses (US$million) $5.0 $8.7 42.7% Operating Income (Loss) (US$million) $0.3 ($2.4) -113.1% Operating Margin 1.0% -6.4% -

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2019 were $5.0 million, compared with $8.7 million in the same quarter of 2018. The decrease in total operating expenses was due to the decreased R&D expenses, which were $0.6 million in this quarter compared with $5.7 million in the same quarter last year.

The following table summarizes our non-GAAP net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:

3Q19 3Q18 Y-o-Y% Net Income (Loss) (US$million) $12.1 ($6.5) -285.4% Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Common Share $0.23 ($0.13) - Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $0.23 ($0.13) - Stock Award Expenses (US$million) $0.02 $0.03 -27.6% Change in the Fair Value of Contingent Consideration (US$million) ($0.06) $1.6 -103.7% Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) (US$million) $12.1 ($5.0) -344.2%

Net income was $12.1 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared with net loss of $6.5 million in the same quarter of 2018. The increase of net income for this quarter was primarily attributable to the gain from equity sale in the Affiliate Company and the decreased research and development expense.

Non-GAAP net income was $12.1 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to Non-GAAP net loss of $5.0 million in the same quarter of 2018. The increase of net income (non-GAAP) was primarily attributable to the gain from equity sale in the Affiliate Company and the decreased research and development expense.

Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on November 12, 2019. Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Mr. Zhu Xiaoying, interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question and answer session.

Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

Toll-free dial-in number: +1-866-548-4713

International dial-in number: + 1-323-794-2093

Webcast and replay: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136981

A live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company’s website at http://www.kandivehicle.com . An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the live call.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. ("Kandi Vehicles") and its subsidiaries, SC Autosports, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States and Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd. (the “Affiliate Company”). Kandi Vehicles has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle (“EV”) parts and off-road vehicles.

In 2013, Kandi Vehicles and Geely Group, China's leading automaker, jointly invested in the establishment of the Affiliate Company in order to develop, manufacture and sell pure EV products. As of September 30, 2019, Geely Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (including its affiliate) and Kandi Vehicles respectively hold 78% and 22% of the equity interest in the Affiliate Company. The Affiliate Company has established itself as one of the driving forces in the development and the manufacturing of pure EV products in China.

More information about KNDI is available on the Company's corporate website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Ms. Kewa Luo

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Phone: 1-212-551-3610

Email: IR@kandigroup.com

1Non-GAAP measures, including Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP EPS are defined as the financial measures excluding the change of fair value of contingent consideration and the effects of stock award expenses. We supply non-GAAP information because we believe it allows our investors to obtain a clearer understanding of our operations. Any non-GAAP measure should not be considered as a substitute for, and should only be read in conjunction with, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

2 Refers to Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd., formerly known as the “JV Company”.





KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 (UNAUDITED) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,338,637 $ 15,662,201 Restricted cash 11,713,004 6,690,870 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $130,420 and $120,010 as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 54,859,801 34,274,728 Inventories 35,447,383 21,997,868 Notes receivable 41,549,888 72,712 Notes receivable from the Affiliate Company and related party - 3,861,032 Other receivables 12,859,304 1,264,323 Prepayments and prepaid expense 9,497,459 11,136,408 Due from employees 5,499 1,001 Advances to suppliers 4,474,104 4,705,183 Amount due from the Affiliate Company, net 25,335,894 67,683,462 Right - of - use asset 42,974 - TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 210,123,947 167,349,788 LONG-TERM ASSETS Property, plant and equipment, net 74,491,204 82,045,923 Land use rights, net 11,084,717 11,749,728 Construction in progress 17,781 - Deferred taxes assets - 8,204 Investment in the Affiliate Company 53,837,011 128,929,893 Goodwill 27,762,120 28,552,215 Intangible assets 3,723,988 4,328,127 Other long term assets 4,803,349 5,865,386 TOTAL Long-Term Assets 175,720,170 261,479,476 TOTAL ASSETS $ 385,844,117 $ 428,829,264 CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 79,632,036 $ 112,309,683 Other payables and accrued expenses 4,843,001 4,251,487 Short-term loans 30,969,731 30,539,236 Customer deposits 33,535 94,408 Notes payable 11,463,004 12,787,619 Income tax payable 1,519,699 3,471,366 Due to employees 7,105 28,473 Deferred income 1,237,556 1,340,605 Lease liability 44,121 - Total Current Liabilities 129,749,788 164,822,877 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long term bank loans 27,606,502 28,794,136 Deferred taxes liability 1,758,643 1,711,343 Contingent consideration liability 6,562,000 7,256,000 Other long-term liability - 622,034 Total Long-Term Liabilities 35,927,145 38,383,513 TOTAL LIABILITIES 165,676,933 203,206,390 STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 56,263,102 and 55,992,002 shares issued and 52,839,441 and 51,484,444 outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 52,839 51,484 Less: Treasury stock (487,155 shares with average price of $5.09 and 0 shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively ) (2,477,965 ) - Additional paid-in capital 259,691,370 254,989,657 Accumulated deficit (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,422,033 at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) (9,135,198 ) (9,497,009 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,963,862 ) (19,921,258 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 220,167,184 225,622,874 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 385,844,117 $ 428,829,264



KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 REVENUES FROM UNRELATED PARTY, NET $ 26,968,385 $ 14,860,034 $ 63,360,044 $ 32,211,352 REVENUES FROM THE AFFILIATE COMPANY AND RELATED PARTY, NET 4,720,159 23,135,326 10,543,190 30,479,521 REVENUES, NET 31,688,544 37,995,360 73,903,234 62,690,873 COST OF GOODS SOLD (26,412,129 ) (31,753,311 ) (61,288,228 ) (53,044,861 ) GROSS PROFIT 5,276,415 6,242,049 12,615,006 9,646,012 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development (596,187 ) (5,691,649 ) (1,766,210 ) (7,091,836 ) Selling and marketing (930,810 ) (898,896 ) (2,448,291 ) (1,875,294 ) General and administrative (3,432,920 ) (2,070,947 ) (11,096,246 ) (5,534,039 ) Total Operating Expenses (4,959,917 ) (8,661,492 ) (15,310,747 ) (14,501,169 ) INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 316,498 (2,419,443 ) (2,695,741 ) (4,855,157 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 209,736 52,745 559,954 1,452,522 Interest expense (435,524 ) (483,376 ) (1,304,062 ) (1,505,409 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 57,000 (1,552,686 ) 694,000 1,814,326 Government grants 502,146 607,008 725,189 717,821 Gain from equity dilution in the Affiliate Company (49,285 ) - 4,291,974 - Gain from equity sale in the Affiliate Company 20,574,217 - 20,574,217 - Share of loss after tax of the Affiliate Company (8,433,767 ) (3,247,343 ) (22,883,126 ) (79,592 ) Other income , net 57,833 15,735 357,626 666,294 Total other income (expense), net 12,482,356 (4,607,917 ) 3,015,772 3,065,962 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 12,798,854 (7,027,360 ) 320,031 (1,789,195 ) INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT (709,413 ) 505,961 41,780 370,316 NET INCOME (LOSS) 12,089,441 (6,521,399 ) 361,811 (1,418,879 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation (8,531,043 ) (8,108,270 ) (8,042,604 ) (13,230,652 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 3,558,398 $ (14,629,669 ) $ (7,680,793 ) $ (14,649,531 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC AND DILUTED 52,613,642 51,474,048 52,332,260 51,089,047 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.23 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.03 )





KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

(UNAUDITED)

Number of

Outstanding

Shares Common

Stock Treasury

Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income Total Balance, December 31, 2018 51,484,444 51,484 - 254,989,657 (9,497,009 ) (19,921,258 ) 225,622,874 Stock issuance and award 1,096,397 1,097 - 3,387,379 - - 3,388,476 Net income (loss) - - - - (4,409,472 ) - (4,409,472 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - 5,404,028 5,404,028 Balance, March 31, 2019 52,580,841 52,581 - 258,377,036 (13,906,481 ) (14,517,230 ) 230,005,906 Stock issuance and award 238,600 238 - 1,259,569 - - 1,259,807 Net income (loss) - - - - (7,318,158 ) - (7,318,158 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - (4,915,589 ) (4,915,589 ) Balance, June 30, 2019 52,819,441 52,819 - 259,636,605 (21,224,639 ) (19,432,819 ) 219,031,966 Stock issuance and award 20,000 20 - 69,380 - - 69,400 Stock buyback - - (2,477,965 ) - - - (2,477,965 ) Commission in stock buyback - - - (14,615 ) - - (14,615 ) Net income (loss) - - - - 12,089,441 - 12,089,441 Foreign currency translation - - - - - (8,531,043 ) (8,531,043 ) Balance, September 30, 2019 52,839,441 52,839 (2,477,965 ) 259,691,370 (9,135,198 ) (27,963,862 ) 220,167,184 Number of

Outstanding

Shares Common

Stock Treasury

Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income Total Balance, December 31, 2017 48,036,538 48,037 - 233,055,348 (3,802,310 ) (6,310,763 ) 222,990,312 Stock issuance and award 2,972,337 2,972 - 19,099,556 - - 19,102,528 Net income (loss) - - - - 3,727,995 - 3,727,995 Foreign currency translation - - - - - 7,465,240 7,465,240 Balance, March 31, 2018 51,008,875 51,009 - 252,154,904 (74,315 ) 1,154,477 253,286,075 Stock issuance and award 288,600 289 - 2,038,476 - - 2,038,765 Net income (loss) - - - - 1,374,525 - 1,374,525 Foreign currency translation - - - - - (12,587,622 ) (12,587,622 ) Balance, June 30, 2018 51,297,475 51,298 - 254,193,380 1,300,210 (11,433,145 ) 244,111,743 Stock issuance and award 184,469 184 - 787,529 - - 787,713 Net income (loss) - - - - (6,521,399 ) - (6,521,399 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - (8,108,271 ) (8,108,271 ) Balance, September 30, 2018 51,481,944 51,482 - 254,980,909 (5,221,189 ) (19,541,416 ) 230,269,786





KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 361,811 $ (1,418,879 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 6,443,422 2,271,599 Impairments 44,544 24,854 Allowance for doubtful accounts 15,366 (7,093 ) Deferred taxes 50,693 - Share of loss after tax of the Affiliate Company 22,883,126 79,592 Gain from equity dilution in the Affiliate Company (4,291,974 ) - Gain from equity sale in the Affiliate Company (20,574,217 ) - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (694,000 ) (1,814,326 ) Stock compensation cost 1,337,333 253,934 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) Decrease In: Accounts receivable (36,822,184 ) (52,845,923 ) Deferred taxes assets - (52,126 ) Notes receivable 174,881 491,272.00 Notes receivable from the Affiliate Company and related party 437,203 3,196,340 Inventories (14,813,147 ) 1,555,993 Other receivables and other assets (17,275,954 ) 1,497,230 Due from employee (25,861 ) 945 Advances to supplier and prepayments and prepaid expenses 1,357,001 (4,590,404 ) Amount due from the Affiliate Company 30,549,072 (81,549,214 ) Amount due from Affiliate Company-Long term - 15,907,183 Due from related party - 161,874 Increase (Decrease) In: Accounts payable 11,383,411 101,684,965 Other payables and accrued liabilities 7,791,028 29,845,307 Notes payable (11,836,950 ) (12,434,813 ) Customer deposits (59,734 ) 20,350 Income tax payable (1,803,574 ) (2,353,826 ) Deferred income (56,448 ) (761,643 ) Net cash used in operating activities $ (25,425,152 ) $ (836,809 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (955,670 ) (304,745 ) Purchases of land use rights and other intangible assets - (105,480 ) Acquisition of Jinhua An Kao (net of cash received) - (3,610,846 ) Acquisition of SC Autosports - 486,954 Purchases of construction in progress (18,491 ) (425,241 ) Reimbursement of capitalize interests for construction in progress - 1,818,390 Cash received from equity sale in the Affiliate Company 32,061,558 - Long Term Investment - 1,458,464 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 31,087,397 $ (682,504 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from short-term bank loans 27,864,409 25,515,452 Repayments of short-term bank loans (26,261,331 ) (26,283,065 ) Repayments of long-term bank loans (145,734 ) (153,523 ) Proceeds from notes payable - 40,313,800 Repayment of notes payable - (43,024,633 ) Cash used for stock buyback (2,492,579 ) - Net cash used in financing activities $ (1,035,235 ) $ (3,631,969 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 4,627,010 (5,151,282 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (928,440 ) (512,545 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR 22,353,071 16,110,496 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD 26,051,641 10,446,669 -CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 14,338,637 1,342,085 -RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD 11,713,004 9,104,584 SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION Income taxes paid 1,711,101 1,981,072 Interest paid 1,304,062 1,274,399 SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH DISCLOSURES: Acquisition of Jinhua An Kao by stock - 20,718,859 Acquisition of SC Autosports by stock - 756,664 Amount due from the Affiliate Company converted to investment in the Affiliate Company - 83,669,804 Notes receivable from unrelated parties for equity transfer payment 43,137,369 -











