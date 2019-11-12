IGM Biosciences to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients, today announced that Fred Schwarzer, Chief Executive Officer, will present at three upcoming investor conferences:



Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 19 at 4:45 p.m. ET in New York.

Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 21 at 11:20 a.m. GMT in London.

Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 4 at 3:00 p.m. ET in New York.

A live webcast of the events will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.igmbio.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About IGM Biosciences, Inc.

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, IGM Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. Since 2010, IGM Biosciences has worked to overcome the manufacturing and protein engineering hurdles that have limited the therapeutic use of IgM antibodies. Through its efforts, IGM Biosciences has created a proprietary IgM technology platform for the development of IgM antibodies for those clinical indications where their inherent properties may provide advantages as compared to IgG antibodies.

Contact:

Argot Partners

David Pitts

212-600-1902

igmbio@argotpartners.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.