US Army Chooses Ryan Aerospace (Australia) to Supply 31 Helicopter Simulators Featuring Motion by D-BOX

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX”) (TSX:DBO), a pioneer and innovative leader in cutting-edge motion-cueing systems, congratulates Ryan Aerospace Australia for signing a contract to supply 31 Helimod Mark III helicopter simulators to the U.S. Army in Fort Rucker, Alabama, the world’s largest helicopter training facility. Ryan Aerospace Australia specializes in the design, manufacture and through-life support of realistic, robust, and cost-effective, helicopter flight simulators for civil, military and emergency applications.



Delivered and installed ahead of schedule, all systems feature the unparalleled, true-to-life motion effects of D-BOX coupled with virtual reality technology to provide a full sense of immersion in the virtual cockpit. In addition to the extremely realistic pitch, roll, heave and vibration cues, D-BOX also creates remarkable congruency between what the trainee sees and his/her vestibular system significantly reducing the probability of dizziness or disorientation.



“Congratulations to Ryan Aerospace and Precision Flight Controls on winning this important contract with the US Army,” states Claude Mc Master, President and CEO for D-BOX. “We are honoured for the confidence that you have in our reliable, high fidelity motion technology and proud to be a part of your ongoing mission to provide a new standard in affordable helicopter simulation with the Helimod Mark III.”



“Over the years, we’ve worked extremely hard to provide our customers with a top-tier simulator that delivers an unequalled, true-to-life training experience,” says Chris Ryan, Managing Director of Ryan Aerospace. “The realistic, reliable, and easy-to-deploy experience that is unique to D-BOX has undoubtedly played a role in the great success we’ve achieved over the years including this prestigious contract with the US Army.”

“D-BOX Technologies has been an integral component offered to our commercial and military flight training customers for over 15 years. More often than not customers choose motion over non motion devices because of the added fidelity,” says Mike Altman, CEO of Precision Flight Controls, Inc.



ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through motion. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. www.d-box.com

Ryan Aerospace Australia motion VR helicopter simulator Aussie aerospace SME will reveal it's HELIMOD Mark III VR Helicopter Simulator (Source Ryan Aerospace)



