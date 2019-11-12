MustGrow to Commence Work on Disease Threatening Global Banana Supply: Fusarium wilt Tropical Race 4

National state of emergency declared in Colombia.

/EIN News/ -- SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTC: MGROF) (the "Company", "MustGrow"), an agricultural biotech company developing and commercializing a portfolio of natural, science-based bio-pesticides, is pleased to announce its intent to address a new Fusarium pathogen known as Fusarium wilt Tropical Race 4 (“Fusarium wilt TR4”), a soil-borne disease pathogen plaguing the global banana supply. MustGrow’s previous independent efficacy studies involving the treatment of Fusarium oxysporum (“Fusarium”), a soil-borne pathogen potentially similar to Fusarium wilt TR4, have demonstrated 100% control of the fungus.

The spread of Fusarium wilt TR4 to banana plantations in South America has compelled Colombia to reportedly declare a national state of emergency , enacting special measures to stop the disease from spreading, including the preventive eradication of 168 hectares of infected crop . A flurry of media reports has followed, revealing a research race to save bananas from extinction .

MustGrow’s EPA-Approved Product

MustGrow’s signature mustard-derived bio-pesticide product in ‘granule format’ is EPA-approved for use in fruits, vegetables, nuts, turf and ornamentals. MustGrow has now concentrated the granule format into a liquid format (“Liquid Formulation”) – a key milestone for growers seeking a ‘natural biological’ alternative to ‘chemistry-based’ products, some of which are dangerous to human health. The advanced Liquid Formulation may be applied through standard drip or spray equipment, improving effectiveness, economics, functionality and performance features.

While testing of MustGrow’s patented mustard-derived bio-pesticide has confirmed 100% control of soil-borne diseases & pathogens including Fusarium, Botrytis, Rhizoctonia, Pythium, Verticillium, Phytophthora, Sclerotinia, and Nematodes, further testing will determine if the same product will control emerging banana threat Fusarium wilt TR4.

MustGrow’s signature mustard-derived products have consistently demonstrated efficacious benefits similar to chemistry-based "chemical" products without the harmful safety profile often associated with these chemical products – in some cases 100% control of Root Knot Nematodes compared to chemistry-based products such as Methyl Bromide.

Fusarium wilt TR4(1)

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (“FAO”) Fusarium wilt disease has been a major constraint to banana production for more than a century. Its new race, Fusarium wilt TR4, has been causing serious banana losses in Southeast Asia, resulting in abandonment of thousands of hectares. Fusarium wilt TR4 is among the most destructive diseases of bananas, affecting particularly Cavendish bananas, supplying around half of global banana production. Effective eradication is currently not possible, with Fusarium wilt TR4 remaining viable for decades in the soil. Once established in a field, it can cause 100 percent yield loss.

About MustGrow

MustGrow is a publicly traded (CSE: MGRO) (OTC: MGROF) agricultural biotech company focused on providing natural science-based biological solutions for high value crops, including fruit & vegetable and cannabis cultivation. MustGrow has designed and owns a United States EPA-approved organic solution that uses the mustard seed’s natural defence mechanism to protect plants from pests and diseases. 110 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow’s safe and effective signature products. This product, in granule format, is EPA-approved across all key U.S. states as a fertilizer and pesticide (currently limited to fertilizer in California) and is designated by Health Canada’s PMRA (Pest Management Regulatory Agency) as a fruit & vegetable bio-pesticide and fertilizer. MustGrow has now concentrated a liquid format to be applied through standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features.

In cannabis, MustGrow is currently developing effective, safe and biological solutions that adhere to Health Canada’s strict regulations, including (1) its mustard-derived bio-pesticide to treat soil-borne pests and diseases; and (2) an in-licensed bio-fungicide for powdery mildew.

The Company has approximately 25.0 million basic common shares issued and outstanding and approximately 36.9 million on a fully diluted basis. For further details please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

