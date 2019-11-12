Covetrus Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter of 2019

GAAP net sales of $1.0 billion, an increase of 10% year-over-year; non-GAAP pro forma organic net sales increased 5% year-over-year



/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covetrus (Nasdaq: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2019, which ended September 30, 2019.

"Our team is unified in our belief in the Covetrus business model and the power of our integrated platform to drive measurable value for our customers, shareholders, employees and partners," said Benjamin Wolin, Covetrus acting president and CEO. "We have the assets, we have the relationships, we have the technology tools our customers need, and we are in a growing market. With a relentless focus on execution and the core drivers of our business, we will continue to innovate and grow."

Summary Operating Results (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 1,018 $ 923 $ 2,968 $ 2,875 (Loss) income before taxes $ (969 ) $ 35 $ (992 ) $ 107 Net (loss) income attributable to Covetrus $ (906 ) $ 16 $ (929 ) $ 67 Diluted (loss) earnings per share (EPS) $ (8.09 ) $ 0.22 $ (8.76 ) $ 0.94 Non-GAAP Measures: (a) Pro forma net sales $ 1,018 $ 976 $ 2,992 $ 3,024 Pro forma organic net sales growth 5 % n/a 2 % n/a Pro forma adjusted EBITDA $ 49 $ 51 $ 153 $ 165 Pro forma adjusted net income $ 19 $ 21 $ 63 $ 73

(a) Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information provided in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations for non-GAAP financial items to the most directly comparable GAAP financial items are provided under Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release.

On February 7, 2019, Covetrus became an independent company through the consummation of the spin-off by Henry Schein of its animal health business (Animal Health) and the completion of its acquisition of Vets First Choice. On February 8, 2019, Covetrus began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Accordingly, results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP) reflect the operations of Animal Health from January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019 and Vets First Choice for the period from February 8, 2019 to September 30, 2019.

To aid investors and analysts with year-over-year comparability for the combined businesses of Animal Health and Vets First Choice, Covetrus is including certain non-GAAP pro forma financial information that combines the stand-alone Animal Health and Vets First Choice financial information as if the acquisition had taken place on December 31, 2017. Non-GAAP adjusted results exclude costs directly associated with the spin-off and merger, the ongoing integration process, goodwill impairment charges and other special items. The tables in Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release provide reconciliations from GAAP to non-GAAP pro forma and non-GAAP adjusted results.

Net sales for the third quarter of 2019 were $1.0 billion, an increase of 10% compared to the third quarter of 2018. On a pro forma basis, which includes Vets First Choice in the prior year period, net sales increased 4%. Foreign exchange was a 2% headwind to pro forma net sales growth during the period.

Non-GAAP pro forma organic net sales increased 5% year-over-year. Pro forma organic net sales growth includes a full quarter of Vets First Choice in both periods, excludes the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations and M&A and normalizes for net sales adjustments for manufacturer switches from direct to agency sales in the United States, which can impact year-over-year comparisons.

In August 2019, Covetrus released results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, which failed to meet expectations, and included a downward revision to the company's full year guidance for the year ended December 31, 2019. As a result, Covetrus' market capitalization experienced a sustained decline in value that triggered an interim impairment review. Based on this analysis, Covetrus determined that the carrying value of the company’s reporting units, some of which were based on the initial valuation at the time of the spin-off and acquisition in early February, exceeded their fair market value and, as a result, recorded a non-tax-deductible goodwill impairment charge totaling $939 million during the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2019 was $906 million, or $8.09 per diluted share, which compared to net income of $16 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. Loss before taxes for the third quarter of 2019 was $969 million versus income before taxes of $35 million in the prior period. The primary driver of the decline in net income year-over-year was a result of the impact from the goodwill impairment charge, the costs tied to the spin-off and merger including incremental amortization of intangibles, share-based compensation and interest expense associated with our debt financing completed in February 2019 and lower operating earnings in North America.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $49 million for the third quarter of 2019 versus $51 million in the prior year on a pro forma basis. Changes in foreign exchange negatively impacted pro forma adjusted EBITDA by $1 million year-over-year. Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of foreign exchange declined modestly year-over-year as a result of higher selling, general and administrative expense, which offset growth in gross profit.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income was $19 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $21 million in the prior year period on a pro forma basis, impacted by the same items. Adjusted net income and pro forma adjusted net income for all periods presented now excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets for all historical acquisitions versus the previous presentation that excluded amortization of acquired intangible assets for only the Vets First Choice acquisition.

Segment Operating Results (Unaudited)

The company’s operations are organized and reported by geography, including North America, Europe and APAC & Emerging Markets.

North America segment net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2019 of $543 million increased 13% compared to net sales from the same period of the prior year due primarily to the acquisition of Vets First Choice in February 2019. Normalizing for Vets First Choice in both periods and net sales adjustments for manufacturer switches from direct to agency sales, non-GAAP pro forma organic net sales increased 4% year-over-year.

Europe segment net sales of $384 million increased by 9% compared to net sales from the same period of the prior year. Normalizing for foreign exchange fluctuations and mergers and acquisitions, non-GAAP pro forma organic net sales increased 6% compared to the same period of the prior year.

APAC & Emerging Markets segment net sales of $94 million decreased by 1% compared to net sales from the same period of the prior year. Normalizing for foreign exchange fluctuations, non-GAAP pro forma organic net sales increased 3% compared to the same period of the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Covetrus generated $33 million of net cash from operating activities during the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as cash flow from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, was $3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $47 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year decline in free cash flow reflects the change in capital structure associated with the formation of Covetrus, increased transaction and transition expenses and lower operating earnings.

At quarter end, the company had $68 million in cash and cash equivalents, $1.2 billion in total debt and no outstanding borrowings on the company's $300 million revolving credit facility. Management believes Covetrus’ cash flows and access to ample liquidity provide substantial flexibility to manage the business, deleverage the balance sheet over time and invest in further innovation and other corporate needs.

2019 Guidance

Covetrus’ fiscal year 2019 financial guidance range is as follows:

Pro forma organic net sales growth, a non-GAAP financial metric, expected to be low single-digits and is unchanged from the company's prior outlook; and



Pro forma adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial metric, expected to be in a range of $190 to $196 million versus the company's prior outlook of at least $200 million.

“While our third quarter results demonstrated more stability in our business, they failed to live up to expectations and so we are taking action across our organization to drive greater focus and accountability," said Christine T. Komola, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "I anticipate the actions our team has taken, along with the renewed prioritization on core business activities, will help us in delivering on our short and long-term financial commitments.”

The Company has not reconciled its non-GAAP pro forma adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income because the reconciling items between such GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, including share-based compensation expense, restructuring costs and other special items tied to the formation of Covetrus, cannot be reasonably predicted due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact, and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized and therefore is not available without unreasonable effort. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see the section titled Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We are bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,500 employees serving over 100,000 customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit https://www.covetrus.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about our future financial and operating results including 2019 guidance, plans, our value proposition, our objectives, expenses, expectations, trends and potential growth in our business, expected practices on our platform, intentions, our liquidity, product development and improvements, and other matters. We may, in some cases use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "likely," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of the future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks associated with our management transition; the ability to successfully integrate operations and employees; the ability to realize anticipated benefits and synergies of the transactions that created Covetrus; the potential impact of the consummation of the transactions on relationships, including with employees, customers and competitors; the ability to retain key personnel; the ability to achieve performance targets; changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; changes in our market; the impact of litigation; the impact of Brexit; and those additional risks and factors discussed, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 29, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and in our other SEC filings. Our forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management team and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligations to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.





COVETRUS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 (UNAUDITED)

COMBINED BALANCE SHEET AS OF DECEMBER 29, 2018

(In millions, except share amounts)

September 30,

2019 December 29,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 68 $ 23 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $7 and $7 466 431 Inventory, net 598 564 Other receivables 77 49 Prepaid expenses and other 35 19 Total current assets 1,244 1,086 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $90 and $74 104 69 Operating lease right-of-use assets 75 — Goodwill 1,156 750 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $328 and $241 679 208 Investments and other 70 120 Total assets $ 3,328 $ 2,233 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 483 $ 441 Current maturities of long-term debt and other borrowings 47 1 Accrued expenses: Payroll and related 51 37 Taxes 26 17 Other 144 77 Total current liabilities 751 573 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt and other borrowings, net 1,141 24 Deferred taxes 11 16 Other liabilities 86 35 Total liabilities 1,989 648 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interests 10 92 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 675,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2019; 112,054,273 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 1 — Net parent investment — 1,576 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (102 ) (83 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,369 — Accumulated deficit (939 ) — Total shareholders’ equity 1,329 1,493 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests, and shareholders’ equity $ 3,328 $ 2,233





COVETRUS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS FOR SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

COMBINED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS FOR SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

(In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 1,018 $ 923 $ 2,968 $ 2,875 Cost of sales 821 757 2,391 2,350 Gross profit 197 166 577 525 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 216 132 610 413 Restructuring costs — — — 8 Goodwill impairment 939 — 939 — Operating (loss) income (958 ) 34 (972 ) 104 Other income (expense): Interest income 1 1 4 4 Interest expense (16 ) — (42 ) (2 ) Other, net 4 — 18 1 (Loss) income before taxes and equity in earnings of affiliates (969 ) 35 (992 ) 107 Income tax benefit (expense) 60 (19 ) 60 (33 ) Equity in earnings of affiliates — — — 1 Net (loss) income $ (909 ) $ 16 $ (932 ) $ 75 Less: net loss (income) attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests 3 — 3 (8 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Covetrus $ (906 ) $ 16 $ (929 ) $ 67 (Loss) earnings per share attributable to Covetrus: Basic $ (8.09 ) $ 0.22 $ (8.76 ) $ 0.94 Diluted $ (8.09 ) $ 0.22 $ (8.76 ) $ 0.94 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 112 71 106 71 Diluted 112 72 106 72





COVETRUS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

COMBINED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

(In millions) (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (932 ) $ 75 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 113 49 Amortization of right-of-use assets 16 — Goodwill impairment 939 — Share-based compensation 35 6 (Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes (72 ) 1 Equity in earnings of affiliates — (1 ) Other (3 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (25 ) (13 ) Inventory, net (23 ) 25 Other assets and liabilities (36 ) (52 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 21 (28 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 33 62 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (30 ) (15 ) Payments related to equity investments and business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (26 ) (8 ) Net cash used for investing activities (56 ) (23 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt 1,220 — Principal payments of debt (43 ) (2 ) Debt issuance costs (24 ) — Dividend paid to Henry Schein (1,174 ) — Issuance of common shares in connection with options 4 — Net transfers from parent 165 359 Distributions to non-controlling shareholders — (10 ) Maravet acquisition payment (9 ) — Acquisitions of non-controlling interests in subsidiaries (74 ) (380 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 65 (33 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3 (1 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 45 5 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 23 17 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 68 $ 22 Supplemental disclosure of cash paid for: Interest $ 35 $ — Income taxes $ 16 $ 7





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To aid investors and analysts with year-over-year comparability for the combined businesses of Animal Health and Vets First Choice, Covetrus is including certain non-GAAP pro forma financial information that combines the stand-alone Animal Health and Vets First Choice financial information as if the acquisition had taken place on December 31, 2017. These non-GAAP pro forma results include a full period of Animal Health and Vets First Choice results and assess the impact of interest, depreciation and amortization, restructuring charges, and other costs as if the spin-off and merger had occurred at the beginning of the period. Covetrus is also including non-GAAP adjusted results that exclude costs directly associated with the spin-off and merger, the ongoing integration process, goodwill impairment charges, and other items. Prior year non-GAAP adjusted results include allocations for direct costs and indirect costs which were attributed to the Animal Health business of Henry Schein, whereas 2019 is based on a direct cost associated with our stand-alone operations and not allocations, which are excluded in our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA presentation as the company was incurring its own costs during this period tied to building out internal corporate infrastructure.

The following tables reconcile non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Covetrus management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful additional information to investors regarding Covetrus’ results of operations as they provide another measure of Covetrus’ profitability and ability to service its debt and are considered important to financial analysts covering Covetrus’ industry.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytic tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for income from operations, net income or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Covetrus’ non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently than similarly named measures reported by other companies. In addition, using non-GAAP measures may have limited value as they exclude certain items that may have a material impact on reported financial results and cash flows. When analyzing Covetrus’ performance, it is important to evaluate each adjustment in the reconciliation tables and use adjusted measures in addition to, and not as an alternative to, GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Pro Forma Net Sales and Segment Net Sales (Unaudited)

Covetrus delivers software, technology-enabled services and products across the globe through three reportable segments: North America, Europe, and APAC & Emerging Markets.

Pro forma organic net sales growth is a non-GAAP measure that Covetrus uses to evaluate period-over-period financial performance. We believe this non-GAAP financial metric provides useful information about our operating results, enhances the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and is a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Pro forma organic net sales growth includes a full quarter of Vets First Choice in both periods, excludes the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations and M&A and normalizes for net sales adjustments for manufacturer switches from direct to agency sales in the United States, which can impact year-over-year comparisons.

The following tables summarize non-GAAP pro forma net sales and non-GAAP pro forma organic net sales growth for Covetrus and each reportable segment:

Non-GAAP Pro Forma Net Sales (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 (In millions) Covetrus Historical Vets First Choice Non-GAAP Pro Forma Combined Historical Animal Health Historical Vets First Choice Non-GAAP Pro Forma Combined Net sales: $ 1,018 $ — $ 1,018 $ 923 $ 53 $ 976 North America 543 — 543 479 53 532 Europe 384 — 384 351 — 351 APAC & Emerging Markets 94 — 94 95 — 95 Eliminations (3 ) — (3 ) (2 ) — (2 ) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 (In millions) Covetrus Historical Vets First Choice (a) Non-GAAP Pro Forma Combined Historical Animal Health Historical Vets First Choice Non-GAAP Pro Forma Combined Net sales: $ 2,968 $ 24 $ 2,992 $ 2,875 $ 149 $ 3,024 North America 1,592 24 1,616 1,479 149 1,628 Europe 1,114 — 1,114 1,113 — 1,113 APAC & Emerging Markets 270 — 270 291 — 291 Eliminations (8 ) — (8 ) (8 ) — (8 )

(a) Historical Vets First Choice - 2019 - from January 1, 2019 to February 7, 2019



Non-GAAP Pro Forma Organic Net Sales Growth (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 (In millions) Covetrus Non-GAAP Pro Forma Combined Non-GAAP Pro Forma Y/Y Growth % Change from FX Switch from Direct to Agency Sales Model % Change from Mergers and Acquisitions Non-GAAP Pro Forma Organic Net Sales Growth Net sales: $ 1,018 $ 976 4 % (2 )% (1 )% 3 % 5 % North America 543 532 2 % — % (2 )% — % 4 % Europe 384 351 9 % (5 )% — % 8 % 6 % APAC & Emerging Markets 94 95 (1 )% (4 )% — % — % 3 % Eliminations (3 ) (2 ) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 (In millions) Non-GAAP Pro Forma Combined Non-GAAP Pro Forma Combined Non-GAAP Pro Forma Y/Y Growth % Change from FX Switch from Direct to Agency Sales Model % Change from Mergers and Acquisitions Non-GAAP Pro Forma Organic Net Sales Growth Net sales: $ 2,992 $ 3,024 (1 )% (3 )% (1 )% 1 % 2 % North America 1,616 1,628 (1 )% — % (3 )% — % 2 % Europe 1,114 1,113 — % (6 )% — % 3 % 3 % APAC & Emerging Markets 270 291 (7 )% (7 )% — % — % — % Eliminations (8 ) (8 )

(a) Numbers in tables may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding



Non-GAAP EBITDA, Pro Forma EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Pro Forma Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited)



EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, pro forma adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and pro forma adjusted net income (loss) are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information provided in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA adjustments include share-based compensation, formation of Covetrus expenses, IT infrastructure, goodwill impairment charges, and other costs tied to integration efforts of the Animal Health and Vets First Choice businesses, along with other items such legal, accounting and regulatory, re-branding and severance. Our pro forma adjusted net income also excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets tied to the company's acquisitions and changes in fair value of legacy Vets First Choice warrants and utilizes a normalized statutory tax rate. A reconciliation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Net loss attributable to Covetrus $ (906 ) Plus: Depreciation and amortization 41 Plus: Interest, net 16 Plus: Income tax (benefit) expense (60 ) EBITDA (909 ) Plus: Share-based compensation 10 Plus: Formation of Covetrus 14 Plus: IT infrastructure 2 Plus: Goodwill impairment 939 Less: Minority interest in goodwill impairment (3 ) Plus: Other (income) expense items (4 ) Adjusted EBITDA 49 Depreciation and amortization (41 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 34 Interest expense, net (16 ) Adjusted income before taxes 26 Income tax expense (7 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Covetrus $ 19





Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 (In millions) Henry Schein Animal Health Business Vets First Choice Spin-off and Other Pro Forma Adjustments Purchase Price and Related Pro Forma Adjustments Pro Forma Covetrus Net income (loss) attributable to Covetrus $ 16 $ (10 ) $ (7 ) $ (22 ) $ (23 ) Plus: Depreciation and amortization 16 4 — 22 42 Plus: Interest expense, net — — 14 — 14 Plus: Income tax (benefit) expense 19 (1 ) (3 ) (8 ) 7 EBITDA 51 (7 ) 4 (8 ) 40 Plus: Share-based compensation 2 1 — 8 11 Plus: Transaction costs — 4 (4 ) — — Adjusted EBITDA 53 (2 ) — — 51 Depreciation and amortization (42 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 34 Interest expense, net (14 ) Adjusted income before taxes 29 Adjusted income tax expense (8 ) Pro forma adjusted net income attributable to Covetrus $ 21

(a) Numbers in table may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding





Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 (In millions) Covetrus Vets First Choice (Jan. 1 to Feb. 7) Spin-off and Other Pro Forma Adjustments Purchase Price and Related Pro Forma Adjustments Pro Forma Covetrus Net income (loss) attributable to Covetrus $ (929 ) $ (9 ) $ (2 ) $ 1 $ (939 ) Plus: Depreciation and amortization 113 2 — 9 124 Plus: Interest, net 41 1 3 — 45 Plus: Income tax (benefit) expense (60 ) — (1 ) — (61 ) EBITDA (835 ) (6 ) — 10 (831 ) Plus: Share-based compensation 35 — — (5 ) 30 Plus: Formation of Covetrus 27 6 — (6 ) 27 Plus: Carve-out operating expense 5 — — — 5 Plus: IT infrastructure 4 — — — 4 Plus: Goodwill impairment 939 — — — 939 Less: Minority interest in goodwill impairment (3 ) — — — (3 ) Plus: Other (income) expense items (18 ) (2 ) — 1 (18 ) Adjusted EBITDA 154 (2 ) — — 153 Depreciation and amortization (124 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 102 Interest expense, net (45 ) Adjusted income before taxes 86 Income tax expense (23 ) Pro forma adjusted net income attributable to Covetrus $ 63

(a) Numbers in table may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding





Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 (In millions) Henry Schein Animal Health Business Vets First Choice Spin-off and Other Pro Forma Adjustments Purchase Price and Related Pro Forma Adjustments Pro Forma Covetrus Net income (loss) attributable to Covetrus $ 67 $ (27 ) $ (17 ) $ (66 ) $ (43 ) Plus: Depreciation and amortization 49 12 — 67 128 Plus: Interest expense, net 1 — 42 — 43 Plus: Income tax (benefit) expense 33 (3 ) (10 ) (24 ) (4 ) EBITDA 150 (18 ) 15 (23 ) 124 Plus: Share-based compensation 6 3 — 23 31 Plus: Transaction costs — 7 (7 ) — — Plus: Restructuring costs 8 — — — 8 Plus: Other (income) expense items — 2 — — 2 Adjusted EBITDA 164 (7 ) 8 — 165 Depreciation and amortization (128 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 104 Interest expense, net (43 ) Adjusted income before taxes 98 Adjusted income tax expense (25 ) Pro forma adjusted net income attributable to Covetrus $ 73

(a) Numbers in table may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding



Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)



Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information provided in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow is the cash the company produces through its operations, less the cost of expenditures on assets. The company believes that it is an important measurement since it shows how efficient a company is at generating cash.

Free Cash Flow for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions) 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 33 $ 62 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (30 ) (15 ) Free cash flow $ 3 $ 47





