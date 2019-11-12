“Survey Reveals 2 in 5 Canadians Celebrate the Holidays with an Advent Calendar,” says Canada’s Leading Chocolatier, Purdys.

It looks like this 19th century trend isn’t going away anytime soon.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counting down to Christmas by peeling back a cardboard window to reveal a piece of chocolate every day - it’s every kid’s holiday dream… and an adult’s guilty pleasure. A recent survey commissioned by Purdys Chocolatier through Leger shows that 62 per cent of Canadians’ eyes still light up years later when they realize they get to open a little window to chocolate heaven for 24 consecutive days.

Turns out Canadians believe you’re never too old to celebrate Christmas with an advent calendar! Why should kids get all the fun? This year, Purdys, now in its 112th year of crafting quality chocolates, is excited to continue the tradition and bring back its popular Starry Night and Snowglobe Advent Calendars sold online and across over 80 retail locations.

“Advent calendars have been around for centuries, they’re one of our most popular holiday items,” said Kriston Dean, Purdys Chocolatier VP of Merchandising and Marketing. “We know they aren’t just for kids anymore, it’s a family tradition. Parents gather with their children to open the drawer of their advent calendar and feast their eyes on a new treat every day. Purdys started selling advent calendars in the early ‘90s and is proud to be part of family traditions for the past 25 years.”

Purdys’ survey also revealed that 41 per cent of Canadians look forward to building up excitement to the holidays with an advent calendar. The practice started in the 19th century in Germany, people would make chalk lines on doors or light candles each day counting down to Christmas.

This year, the company is excited to bring back its two best selling advent calendars made with 100% sustainable cocoa:

Starry Night Advent Calendar | PRICE $25.00

Purdys’ top-selling advent calendar is back this year, revamped with a fresh new look. Each day, you’ll be surprised you with a milk or white chocolate Holiday Miniature, a dark chocolate Bell or a milk chocolate Mini Salted Caramel. When you flip each drawer, you'll find a beautiful illustration at the end.

Snowglobe Advent Calendar | PRICE $20.00

Peel back each day to reveal a festively foiled Mini Salted Caramel or a solid chocolate Holiday Miniature (in milk or white chocolate) with our Snowglobe Advent Calendar.

To shop Christmas treats visit your local Purdys shop or purchase online at purdys.com.

About Purdys Chocolatier (purdys.com):

Purdys Chocolatier was founded in 1907 in Vancouver by Richard Carmon Purdy. With over 80 shops across the country, Purdys is Canada's go-to destination for innovative chocolate flavours and gifts. Purdys chocolates are made daily at their Vancouver Factory Kitchen, using only the freshest ingredients sourced from around the world. Every creation at Purdys uses 100% sustainable cocoa, ensuring their cocoa farmer partners and co-ops are supported by programs that improve their profits and the livelihoods of their families and communities. Bestsellers include Himalayan Pink Salt Caramels, Hedgehogs, Sweet Georgia Browns and English Toffee.

