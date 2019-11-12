CloudPay Reports Record Year with 400% New Customer Growth

Industry Leader Attributes Success to its Exclusive Focus on Global Payroll and Continued Organizational Growth in Service and Technology

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading multinational payroll provider CloudPay today shared details of the company’s escalating 2019 momentum. Positioning the company for future success, CloudPay spent much of the year focused on strategic organizational growth: opening offices in new countries, welcoming several senior hires and securing a record number of new customers.

CloudPay CEO Paul Bartlett shared, “We’re on track to make 2019 another record-setting year for CloudPay, having already signed more than four times the number of new customers we secured throughout 2018, also a record year. In addition, we’ve spent time on our infrastructure, dedicating resources and developing new facilities to ensure alignment between our award-winning technology and services while raising expectations for customer service in global payroll.”

Global Payroll, Global Presence

Recognizing the complexity of processing payroll across borders, CloudPay continues to expand its global footprint. This year, CloudPay opened new service centers in Spain, France and Costa Rica , adding to the company’s existing roster of locations, which includes the U.S., Brazil, the U.K., Hungary, China, Philippines and Singapore.

With an increased number of facilities and employees around the world, CloudPay strengthens its commitment to providing in-region, in-culture and in-language support to its multinational customer base.

Addition of Seasoned Experts

CloudPay also grew its workforce, bringing in seasoned experts from across the space. Assuming the role of Chief Operating Officer of Small Business is Josep Maria Elias. Based in CloudPay’s new Barcelona office, Elias brings a wealth of international operations and payroll experience, having previously held senior leadership roles in companies such as Automatic Data Processing (ADP). Eric G. de Keizer, another industry veteran of global payroll, took the position of Vice President of Global Implementation, responsible for managing the company’s expanding implementation team. Andy Thomson joined as Chief Financial Officer, operating from the company’s U.K. headquarters, and is responsible for CloudPay’s Finance and Compliance operations. All three have in-depth knowledge of global operations and technologies, bringing their expertise and experience to CloudPay.

CloudPay COO of Small Business, Josep Maria Elias, commented, “CloudPay has consistently defined the future of global payroll. With our restructured implementation and operation teams, we’re able to create the best global payroll onboarding experience for our customers – deploying thousands of employees across dozens of countries with record speed and efficiency.”

The company also recently added Anish Rajparia to its board of directors, seeking to leverage Rajparia’s experience in global payroll as CloudPay moves forward. Rajparia, who currently serves as the President of OSG Billing Services, previously held executive roles at ADP in the U.S. and France, including President of Major Accounts & Canada, President of Small Business Services and TotalSource and President International.

A Winning Year, Overall

Along with new locations and hires, CloudPay redesigned and restructured teams and processes with the company’s growth in mind. These early efforts have paid off, with CloudPay receiving the Global Payroll Association’s 2019 Global Payroll Supplier of the Year award, for its blend of proprietary technology and high-touch service.

Bartlett concluded, “At CloudPay, we seek to solve the challenges that global payroll presents, promoting accuracy and compliance at every turn. We offer customers something truly unique, unifying their payroll activities and transforming a previously disparate process into a unified experience. That differentiates CloudPay, making us a provider of choice for thousands of multinational entities. We’re excited to carry this momentum into the next decade.”

About CloudPay

CloudPay provides managed global payroll services to multinational organizations through a single, unified cloud solution. By delivering end-to-end managed payroll services through an innovative platform, CloudPay ensures consistent and compliant payroll around the globe while reducing operating costs and minimizing manual processes. The CloudPay solution is backed by deep industry expertise earned over twenty-plus years delivering services to thousands of multinational entities. CloudPay’s solution guarantees accurate payroll processing across 130+ countries in more than twenty-five languages.

Media Contacts: Kate Achille The Devon Group 732-706-0123 ext. 703 kate@devonpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.