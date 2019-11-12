Connected Game Console Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Connected Game Console Market Professional Survey Report 2019” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

The industry of video games initially came into the scene in the early 1990s and has evolved and expanded quite much during these years. As of now, the gaming industry includes PC, mobile devices, and gaming consoles. The connected game console is one of the types of gaming consoles, which requires an internet connection to offer its services. Thus, naturally, it provides users with much better and more enhanced gaming experience. Some of the manufacturers have also infused the coveted VR technology with their connected game consoles to improve their users’ gaming consoles even more.

Unlike other types of gaming consoles, the connected game consoles have the ability to offer a lot of features to its users to boost their overall experience. With these consoles, one will be able to download games directly from a source and access a wide variety of applications. With the help of the connected game consoles, the users can also stream their gameplay videos, movies as well as music. Some of the connected game consoles also have the cross-platform capability, which enables a person to play the same game with a single account on numerous devices.

The growth of the connected game console market is currently being driven by numerous factors, such as the increasing expenditure on games and growing disposable income. The sudden emergence of technological advancements in this field and ever-escalating broadband penetration are some other things that can fuel the market growth of the connected game console market. However, the only thing, which can prevent the market from growing at a rapid rate, is the price of the consoles.

Market Segmentation

The global market of the connected game consoles is generally segmented into three different sections, which are product type, application, and regions. In terms of its type, the market can further be segmented into two parts, standalone console, and handheld console. Out of these two, the segment of the standalone console is currently dominating the connected game console market and is presumed to continue to do the same during the upcoming years. In terms of application, the aforementioned market can be categorized into commercial, home use, and others. Among these, the home use segment has been holding the leading position since the last few years and is estimated to do the same during the forecast period.

Regionally, the global market of connected game consoles can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Amongst these, the North American region is currently ruling the market of the consoles owing to technological advancements. However, during the aforementioned period, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate due to the consoles’ increasing demand among gamers. Along with this, the European and South American region is also expected to grow moderately in the upcoming years.

Over the years, the market for connected game consoles has seen numerous changes and innovations, which has changed the course completely. Among these innovations, the infusion of the VR technology and the introduction of cross-platform technology are considered to be the most notable ones.

