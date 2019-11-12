Oral Dosage Forms: World Market Overview & Outlook, 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Oral Dosage Forms Market Overview and Outlook (3rd Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Market dominance and a long history of oral dosage forms make this category of drug product a strong candidate for outsourced manufacturing, including to CMOs in emerging markets

This report provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the oral dose contract manufacturing space as well as an outlook of what our survey respondents - all oral dose outsourcing decision-makers at sponsor organizations predict the marketplace will look like in 2024.



Key statistics include oral dose project volume, percentage outsourced, and the average number of CMOs used to complete the work; an analysis of 17 different oral dosage forms which includes utilization rates, the percentage of marketed oral dose products for each form, the proportion of manufacturing that is outsourced by form, and a breakdown of outsourcing expenditure by form as well as which oral dosage forms will grow in use over the next five years and which may lose market share.

Additionally, outsourcers will share insights on what works and what hasn't worked when partnering with CMOs for oral drug product manufacturing.

Drug Developers

Learn the benefits and risks of offshoring oral dose manufacturing to emerging market CMOs

Improve your understanding of the service provider selection and satisfaction drivers that have contributed to positive sponsor-CMO relationships among peers in the recent past, including verbatim responses on CMO preference

Discover which life cycle extension strategies are being considered by peers as well as what peers believe will drive growth in the oral dosage forms market

Contract Manufacturers

Know which oral dose technologies and capabilities are increasing in demand among sponsor organizations so that CMOs can prepare for these fluctuations

Gain insight into oral dose project volume and outsourcing propensity by company size to develop more targeted business development strategies

Understand which CMO attributes influence service provider selection for both simple and complex oral dose drug product manufacturing in order to more effectively market your company's capabilities and services

Major Topics

Market Dynamics Service Provider Perceptions & Selection Trends, Predictions, Preferences Geographic Preferences Study Data

