Playpal Launches its Interactive Health Games: Keeko & Bon Bon Jump

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED SATATES, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- US-based health-tech revolutionist, Playpal, brings to life a unique amalgamation of mobile games, rewards, and health analysis with the launch of its health games, Keeko and Bon Bon Jump. You can now earn Fitcoin to unlock levels, upgrade characters, and tap into premium game features just by meeting step-count targets. The best part is, these Fitcoins can also be converted into health crypto-tokens against a points-conversion mechanism on the Playpal platform, offering you the chance to earn real-life rewards!Playpal Games aims to transform your health and lifestyle by fusing art with technology; not only does it make gaming healthy, but it forms a critical component of Playpal's overarching gamified rewards-based health ecosystem Playpal Games: The First Step toward a Healthier and happier you!Keeko & Bon Bon Jump were developed with a mission to transform the general perception of gaming as an unhealthy habit. By utilizing its research on the Gamification of Health, Playpal is challenging the current gaming medium by introducing the world to the trending concept of Gaming and Physical Activity.SynopsisKeeko is a classic beat-them-all game in which Keeko, the protagonist, and her friends fight their temptation for unhealthy food. This fast-paced brawler game is based on defeating the Junk Food Army that stands in the way of the player’s progression to save Keeko’s friends and defeat Falfa (i.e. an evil Donut that rules the world).To enhance the user experience beyond combat, Keeko offers a highly interactive gameplay via environmental storytelling, and what makes the game even more fun is the whimsical portrayal of Keeko’s struggle with the Junk Food Army, also known as the ‘Sexy Tempting Foods (STFs)”.The GO Keeko Smart Health ecosystem consists of three pillars - i.e. health data collection, the Keeko Health Wallet, and community leader-boards - that aim to enhance user engagement. In fact, a recent review by Edamame applauds Keeko for its storyline, graphics, and overall user engagement, acknowledging the “thought and effort that has gone into creating a fun yet child-friendly game that kids will actually want to play”. For anyone looking for a simple way of teaching their children that eating too much chocolate could be unhealthy, “this is a game that may help you communicate that idea without too many tears”.As for Bon Bon Jump, this game is a fun spin-off of the Keeko game and is centered around the chocolate bon-bons that belong to the Junk Food Army. Unlike Keeko, Bon Bon Jump does not have an elaborate storyline; nevertheless, it is has an addictive gameplay because it adopts the very same three pillars inherent in the Keeko game.So, embrace the chance to be a part of this gamified health model - download the Keeko and Bon Bon Jump games today (available on Apple Store and Google Play Store), join the Playpal health ecosystem, and get rewarded!About Playpal Inc.Powered by blockchain and AI, Playpal offers a simple solution to the biggest issue faced by the healthcare industry today, i.e. the consolidation of fragmented health data and the gamification of health. Simply put, Playpal is a Smart Health Analyst on a mission to create an all-encompassing ecosystem of health by consolidating data from any and all health IOT devices, apps (including games!), knowledge-bases & stakeholders. Through such data consolidation, Playpal processes these inputs via its AI Engine and offers real-time, customized health recommendations that help you manage your health proactively. That’s not all - users get rewarded with real-life rewards called health tokens just for consistently adhering to these recommendations. So, get ready to earn money while living healthy!



