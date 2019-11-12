Global Biologic Drug Product Contract Manufacturer Quality Benchmarking Report 2019 - A Quantitative Analysis of CMO Service Quality Across a Series of 23 Performance Attributes

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologic Drug Product Contract Manufacturer Quality Benchmarking (2nd Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report brings with it a wealth of knowledge and information created with two goals in mind, help biopharmaceutical companies make more informed CMO decisions, and help CMOs optimize operational and marketing strategies.

The report provides pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturers a comprehensive analysis of current outsourcing trends and practices, in addition to a quantitative analysis of CMO service quality across a series of 23 performance attributes specific to drug product manufacturing projects.

In this Consumer Reports-style analysis, the publisher presents data on 398 service encounters from 138 respondents who have been involved in outsourced drug product projects in the past 18 months.

Drug Developers

Make a more educated purchase of CMO services by understanding which manufacturers best fit your company's needs in addition to how individual CMOs have measured up to sponsor-peer expectations on similar projects

Gain insight into CMO customer loyalty, an index based on customer satisfaction, willingness to recommend and likelihood to use again, along with verbatim responses from customers regarding the experience

Uncover which CMO attributes drive outsourcing partner selection for biologic drug product projects as well as the CMO attributes gaining in importance over the past year among industry peers

Contract Manufacturers

Compare your company's performance against its competitors specific to biologic drug product and related services by accessing performance evaluation information across 23 CMO attributes

Uncover your own delivery strengths and weaknesses and use the information to develop targeted messaging that effectively portrays your company's strengths and differentiates its service offerings based on areas of strong performance

Gain insight into sponsors' outsourcing preferences and practices when it comes to selecting a CMO for an outsourced biologic drug product manufacturing project

Major Topics

Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices CMO Perceptions and Interactions CMO Selection Drivers CMO Performance and Loyalty CMO Loyalty Company Service Quality Profiles Study Data

