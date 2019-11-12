Global Recyclable Packaging Material 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Recyclable Packaging Material – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2026”

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Recyclable Packaging Material Market Report



Overview:

As the focus is on bringing down waste generation, businesses are looking at different solutions that help them achieve this goal. One area that companies are targeting is packaging waste, due to the popularity of specific materials, which are non-biodegradable. As a result, companies are turning towards recyclable packaging materials, increasing the demand for these types of products. They need to change the standards in this area, to reduce the impact on the environment. Companies can choose from a wide variety of recyclable packaging materials available in the market.

Retailers and e-commerce companies are investing in recyclable packaging materials, as part of their efforts to cut down on waste. Businesses want to ensure they keep up with the demands of the consumers, to avoid letting them down. Corrugated bubble wrap made from up-cycled cardboard reduces waste generated. The reason is that companies no longer need to dispose it, as they can use it to act as a cushion. It has the same shock-absorption properties as the ones made from plastic.

One organic recyclable packaging material growing in popularity is cornstarch. It uses maize or corn plant for the production of this type of material. Its properties are similar to plastic, due to which, companies use it to package their products. Companies are reusing paper and cardboard as these are excellent recyclable packaging materials. As cities all over the world are taking adequate measures to reduce packaging waste, the demand for eco-friendly products is on the rise. Businesses are aware of the significance and opportunities which will come into play when they make the switch.

Top Key Vendors:

Huhtamaki

Gerresheimer

Georgia Pacific

EnviroPAK

DS Smith

BeGreen Packaging

Bemis

Sealed Air

Kruger

Ardagh

Graham

Smurfit Kappa

Amcor

Tetra Laval

International Paper

Berkley International Packaging

SABIC

Clondalkin

Pratt Industries

Nampak

Biomass Packaging

Ranpak

Biopac UK

Evergreen Packaging

Mondi

Market Segmentation:

In the recyclable packaging market segmentation provides deeper comprehension of the industry. One category of classification is on the basis of types – glass, metal, paper, and plastic. The second group is on the basis of applications such as electronic and electrical appliances, food and drink, logistics express, and others.

Regional Overview:

The recyclable packaging market report contains data from several regions. United States, China, Japan, India, are the regions of focus. The report also has data on regions in Europe, such as Germany, Poland, Spain, UK, Italy, France, and Russia. Southeast Asia countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Phillippines, Malaysia, and Thailand are in the report. Data from Central and South America countries such as Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico are available. Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia are the regions under Middle East and Africa. The remainder of the countries come under Other Regions for recyclable packaging material market.

Latest Industry News:

Researchers designed recyclable packaging material which meets the reuse, repair, and recycling requirements. They published a study, as the industry is looking for solutions to the problems that arise with usage of plastic. The researchers understood the need for finding the right recyclable packaging material, to ensure the safety and quality of food at all times. They are the ones responsible for protecting products from the dangers of the external environment. The researchers also placed emphasis on chemical recycling, which will help extend the service life of various materials.

