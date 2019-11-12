802.15.4 IoT Markets to 2025 - World Analysis by Product Design, Technology, Frequency, Topology, Geography, Chipset/Module Revenues & Average Sale Price

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "802.15.4 IoT Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fifteen years of advances for power management, wireless mesh networking, application profiles and multi-protocol chipset integration are driving the 802.15.4 ecosystem to new heights. Within the next year, there will be a billion devices worldwide using 802.15.4 network protocols such as Zigbee, Thread or Wi-SUN.

IoT device manufacturers have fewer risks today due to chipset costs approaching $1 in high volumes and the emergence of multi-protocol chips that combine 802.15.4 wireless mesh networking and BLE. These new chips will soon be ubiquitous by leveraging BLE's smartphone app integration with 802.15.4's reliable mesh, security and advanced smart home profiles.

With dozens of 802.15.4 chipset suppliers today, there are several combo chips available from leading 802.15.4 chipset suppliers including Silicon Labs, Qorvo, NXP and Texas Instruments as well as innovators and newer entrants such as Qualcomm, Nordic Semiconductor and Redpine Signals.

With combination 802.15.4/BLE chipsets developers are seeing significant demand, lower product development costs, faster time to market and the ability to create new product categories. For example, Signify's recently launched 802.15.4/BLE smart light bulbs give mass-market customers a hub-less smart lighting option that can be upgraded to a whole-home wireless mesh network later.

By 2024, global annual shipments of 802.15.4 mesh chipsets will reach 1 billion. Zigbee will make up the largest portion but protocols using IPv6 such as Thread and Wi-SUN will increase faster. Multi-protocol chipsets that include 802.15.4 and other technologies such as Bluetooth LE and/or WiFi will make up 1 in 4 by this time.

For this report (15th edition), we did an exhaustive investigation of the 802.15.4 ecosystem including phone interviews and surveys with component suppliers, manufacturers, service providers, distributors and end users targeting 20+ market segments.

We provide 6-year market size forecasts by product design (e.g., chipset/module), technology, frequency, topology, geography, chipset/module revenues and average sale price. The report also includes 802.15.4 chipset market shares, an in-depth value system analysis and 90+ company profiles.

A few of the latest developments for 802.15.4 markets include the following:



Smart Homes & Buildings

Dozens of mainstream CE products with embedded 802.15.4 including modems/set-top boxes by Arris, Comcast, Dish/Echostar, Technicolor and Verizon; WiFi routers by eero, Google, Linksys, Samsung, TP-Link and Extreme Networks; Nest's webcams; and Amazon's Echo Plus voice-controlled speaker that is also a smart home hub.

Hundreds of Zigbee and 802.15.4 products are sold from retail consumer channels.

Managed service platforms such as Comcast's Xfinity Home with millions of subscribers.

Increasing demand for wireless smart lighting platforms has resulted in acquisitions such as Current (GE) of Daintree and Osram of Digital Lumens.

Smart lighting systems using 802.15.4 currently cover 1 billion square feet in offices, warehouses, factories, retail stores/malls, schools, universities and government buildings.

Smart Metering

Great Britain retailers are rolling out 50 million smart meters with plans to be completed within the next few years. Each household will have several Zigbee chips for hubs, electric/gas meters and in-home energy management devices.

Japan 's electric utilities are on track to have 68 million smart electric meters to be deployed by 2020 with the majority of these to have two 802.15.4g chips for the Wi-SUN compliant metering network and Home Area Network (HAN) interface.

Smart Cities

Florida Power & Light has 500,000 smart streetlights using an 802.15.4g compliant IPv6 network by Silver Spring (Itron), the largest smart lighting deployment to date.

Silver Spring's smart street lighting systems have also been deployed in major cities around the world including Bristol, Copenhagen, Chicago, Glasgow, Paris, Providence, Halifax and Kingston, Jamaica.

Other 802.15.4 compliant smart city networking systems are available from CIMCON, CyanConnode, DimOnOff, Honeywell, Huawei, Landis+Gyr, Trilliant and others.

Companies Mentioned



DotDot

Fairhair Alliance

JupiterMesh

Nordic Semiconductor

NXP

Qorvo

Qualcomm

Redpine Signals

Signify

Silicon Labs

Smart Energy

Texas Instruments

The Thread Group

Thread

Wi-SUN Alliance

Zigbee

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Scope



3. Methodology



4. Ecosystem

WSN Market Landscapes

Total Potential Market Sizing

802.15.4 Market Landscapes

Smart Homes & Buildings

Utility Networks & Smart Cities

Industrial Automation & Logistics

The 802.15.4 Value System

5. Trends & Developments

Mesh Networking

IP Addressability

Multi-Protocol Chips

6. Technologies & Standards

IEEE 802.15.4

IEEE 802.15.4e

IEEE 802.15.4e Time-slotted Channel Hopping (TSCH)

IEEE 802.15.4k (Low Energy Critical Infrastructure Networks)

IEEE 802.15.4g (Smart Utility Networks)

Wi-SUN Alliance

Wi-SUN Profiles

Enhanced HAN (Home Area Network)

Wi-SUN FAN (Field Area Network)

IEEE 802.15.4z (Enhanced Impulse Radio)

UWB Alliance

Industrial WSN Standards

WirelessHART

ISA100 Wireless

WIA-PA

Zigbee

Zigbee PRO 2017

Zigbee 3.0

Zigbee Home Automation

Zigbee Light Link

Zigbee Building Automation

Zigbee Green Power

Smart Energy

JupiterMesh

Dotdot

All Hubs Initiative

The Thread Group

Fairhair Alliance

IETF Standards

OMA SpecWorks

Open Source Initiatives

7. Competing Alternatives

WiFi

Bluetooth Low Energy

EnOcean

Z-Wave

Low Power Wide Area Networks

8. Network Tests

Battery Comparison in Years by 1 to 3 Volt Node

1 Volt Chipset Test

Battery Comparison

Battery Lifetime Series Years

9. Global Total Market Size Forecasts

Methodology

Total WSN Chipsets Market - Moderate & Aggressive

Total WSN Chipsets by Landscape

Total WSN Chipsets by Market Segment

Total WSN Chipsets by Technology

802.15.4 Units - Moderate & Aggressive

802.15.4 Revenues - Moderate & Aggressive

802.15.4 Units by Target Market

802.15.4 Revenues by Market

802.15.4 Units by Solution

802.15.4 Revenues by Solution

802.15.4 Average Sale Prices

802.15.4 Units by Geography

802.15.4 Units by Protocol

802.15.4 Units by Topology

802.15.4 Units by Frequency

802.15.4 Units by Product Design

802.15.4 Revenues for Drop-In Modules & Chipsets (Excel file, Multi-user license)

10. Target Markets



11. Smart Home

Summary

Value System

Market Size Forecasts

802.15.4 & Others

Moderate & Aggressive

Units by Application

Chipset/Module Revenues

Units by Protocol

Revenues for Drop-In Modules & Chipsets (Excel file, Multi-user license)

12. Entertainment Controls

Summary

Market Size Forecasts

802.15.4 & Others

Moderate & Aggressive

Chipset/Module Revenues

Units by Protocol

Revenues for Drop-In Modules & Chipsets (Excel file, Multi-user license)

13. Health & Wellness

Summary

Value System

End User Perspectives

Market Size Forecasts

802.15.4 & Others

Moderate & Aggressive

Units by Application

Chipset/Module Revenues

Revenues for Drop-In Modules & Chipsets (Excel file, Multi-user license)

14. Smart Buildings

Summary

Value System

Market Size Forecasts

802.15.4 & Others

Moderate & Aggressive

Units by Application

Chipset/Module Revenues

Units by Protocol

Revenues for Drop-In Modules & Chipsets (Excel file, Multi-user license)

15. Industrial, Logistics, Agriculture & Others

Summary

Value System

Market Size Forecasts

802.15.4 & Others

Moderate & Aggressive

Chipset/Module Revenues

Units by Protocol

Revenues for Drop-In Modules & Chipsets (Excel file, Multi-user license)

16. Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Summary

Value System

Market Size Forecasts

802.15.4 & Others

Moderate & Aggressive

Chipset/Module Revenues

Units by Protocol

Revenues for Drop-In Modules & Chipsets (Excel file, Multi-user license)

17. Smart Cities

Summary

Value System

Market Size Forecasts

802.15.4 & Others

Moderate & Aggressive

Chipset/Module Revenues

Units by Protocol

Revenues for Drop-In Modules & Chipsets (Excel file, Multi-user license)

18. Competitive Landscape

Chipsets

802.15.4 Market Shares

Product Segmentation

Chipset Profiles

Network Stacks & RF Modules

Product Segmentation

Stacks & Modules Profiles

Devices & Systems

Profiles

Software & Cloud Services

Profiles

Automation/IT Platforms

Profiles

