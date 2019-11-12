Ragnarok Tactics Successful Launching in Thailand on November 8

/EIN News/ -- Seoul, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that its wholly‑owned subsidiary in Thailand, Gravity Game Tech., Ltd. (“GGT”) has officially launched Ragnarok Tactics in Thailand on Friday, November 8, 2019.

Upon the news of Ragnarok IP’s new game being unveiled and launched for the first time in Thailand, the reaction was immediate and heated. Ragnarok Tactics has achieved over 500,000 sign ups as of October 31, since pre-registration opened on October 7.

The game ranked as the first in free download of Apple App Store and Google Play as of November 12. Also, it ranked as the second in gross ranking of Apple App Store on the launching day and the fourth in gross ranking of Google Play on November 12.

Gravity’s Thailand subsidiary, Gravity Game Tech., Ltd. has been set up in 2019 to introduce its new Ragnarok IP games to Thailand users.

Gravity, meanwhile, is scheduled to release Ragnarok Tactics in Korea in the first half of 2020.

[Official Website] https://rott.gnjoy.in.th

