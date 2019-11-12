Heighten the holiday spirit with Canndora’s sexy new HighOnLove™ Edition featuring hemp seed oil-based products

/EIN News/ -- The Canndora HighOnLove Edition includes Stimulating Orgasm Oil, Couples Lip Gloss and Stimulating O’Gel, luxurious, premium, natural products set to redefine intimacy and revolutionize the sexual experience



TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannd ora , one of Canada’s leading cannabis lifestyle brands and vibrant communities for elevated women, has released a holiday curation of products designed to empower the discerning customer to explore their sensual side.

Celebrating the unique connection between hemp and sexuality, the Canndora HighOnLove™ Edition brings together three irresistibly sensual hemp seed oil-based products to heighten the holidays and add an element of romance and elegance to your gift list.

“I can’t think of a better partnership than working with Canndora. They will help HighOnLove spread the message which is about breaking barriers between sensuality and cannabis. Using only the finest ingredients and our luxe packaging, it's a brand that women and couples are proud to have when seeking a luxuriously sensual experience,” says HighOnLove CEO Angela Mustone.

The HighOnLove Edition is a curated box valued at over $150 and is available now . Included are the Stimulating Orgasm Oil, Couples Lip Gloss and the Stimulating O’Gel. Gynaecologically tested and chemical-free, these must-have vegan products, made with premium, natural ingredients, make perfect gifts for friends and family who are open to a woman’s elevated lifestyle.

“Collaborating with Angela has been meaningful because she understands what women want. At Canndora, we believe in supporting female entrepreneurs, and promoting great products developed specifically with women in mind,” says Katie Pringle, Canndora Co-Founder and CEO.

By highlighting these luxurious, new products Canndora wholly endorses the right to a fabulous, next-level, intimate experience for women looking for a truly blissful holiday season and beyond.

About Canndora

Canndora is a lifestyle brand, community and online shop featuring beautiful curated cannabis accessories and brands. Canndora is part of Marigold Marketing & PR, an award-winning cannabis marketing and PR firm that offers a full service package to clients that includes branding, social media, PR and publicity and integrated marketing. Launched in 2017, Canndora connects women and cannabis through events, content, conversation and a trusted shopping experience. www.canndora.com

About HighOnLove™

Using only the most luxurious hemp seed oil and nutrient-rich ingredients from the highest quality international suppliers, HighOnLove™ is alchemy at its finest. Founder and CEO Angela Mustone has travelled extensively across many continents to test ingredients for this groundbreaking product line. Influenced by the world’s premium cosmeticians, these skin- friendly formulas provide revolutionary intimate experiences and a level of stimulation only hemp seed oil can provide.

