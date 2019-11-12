There were 584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,988 in the last 365 days.

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEC, “Great Elm”) today announced plans to release its first quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 after the closing of the financial markets. 

Great Elm will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial results. All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (844) 559-0750; international callers should dial +1 (647) 689-5386. Participants should enter the Conference ID 1180236 when asked. For a copy of the slide presentation that will be referenced during the course of our conference call, please visit:
https://www.greatelmcap.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously at: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2079890/B38EB6281BF27A7531852C0DFABBCF62.

About Great Elm Capital Group, Inc.

Great Elm is a publicly-traded holding company that seeks to build a business across three operating verticals: Operating Companies, Investment Management and Real Estate. Great Elm’s website can be found at www.greatelmcap.com.

