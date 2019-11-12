Athabasca Minerals Inc. Announces Change of Ticker Symbol to “AMI”

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athabasca Minerals Inc. (“AMI” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX:V) has approved a change to the company's stock ticker symbol. Effective at market opening on Friday November 15th, 2019 the Corporation's common shares will trade on the TSX:V under the new symbol, ‘AMI’, replacing the historical symbol of ‘ABM’. There is no action required by current shareholders in connection with this change.



Robert Beekhuizen, Chief Executive Officer of AMI, states: “it is fitting to have secured ‘AMI’ as the new stock ticker symbol, and we look forward to its future use. The Corporation is already commonly referred to as ’AMI’ by companies with whom we do business, by regulatory authorities, by staff, and by stakeholders alike. It is the acronym for the parent Corporation and is embedded in one form or another in its subsidiaries, for example AMI Silica Inc, the corporation’s silica sand division, and Aggregates Marketing Inc, the Corporation’s technology-enabled, midstream aggregates division. Although, a subtle change it represents an early step in a rebranding campaign that will unfold in the coming weeks and months, as we progressively transform and expand AMI beyond the Corporation’s regional origins.”

The common stock will continue to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, and the CUSIP number will remain unchanged as 046826103.

About Athabasca Minerals Inc. (AMI)

Athabasca Minerals Inc ( www.athabascaminerals.com) , is an integrated group of companies focused on the aggregates and industrial minerals sectors, including resource development, aggregates marketing and midstream supply-logistics solutions. Business activities include aggregate production, sales and royalties from corporate-owned pits, management services of third-party pits, acquisitions of sand and gravel operations, and new venture development. Athabasca Minerals is the parent company of Aggregates Marketing Inc. ( www.aggregatesmarketing.com ) – a midstream technology-based business using its proprietary RockchainTM digital platform, associated algorithm and QA/QC services to provide cost-effective integrated supply /delivery solutions of industrial minerals to industry, and the construction sector. It is also the parent company of AMI Silica Inc. ( www.amisilica.com ) – a subsidiary positioning to become a leading supplier of premium domestic in-basin sand with regional deposits in Alberta and NE British Columbia. It is the joint venture owner of the Montney In-Basin and Duvernay Basin Frac Sand Projects.

Additionally, the Corporation has industrial mineral leases, such as those supporting AMI’s Richardson Quarry Project, that are strategically positioned for future development in industrial regions with historically and consistently high demand for aggregates.

For further information on AMI, please contact:

Jan Cerny, VP Corporate Development & Capital Markets

Tel: 403-818-8680 // Email: jan.cerny@athabascaminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



